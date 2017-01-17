British heavyweight Dereck Chisora says that he would knock out Dillian Whyte should he agree to a rematch of their thrilling December bout.

Dereck Chisora has claimed that Dillian Whyte is fearful of his power after their thrilling heavyweight contest last month.

Whyte was awarded a split-decision victory at the Manchester Arena in a fight which could have gone either way, and there have been fierce calls for a rematch.

Former British champion Whyte is keen to secure a shot at the WBC title, which is currently held by Deontay Wilder, but if reports are to be believed, the American could be involved in a unification clash with WBO belt holder Joseph Parker in the spring.

Whyte has previously stated that he has nothing to prove in a second clash with Chisora, but his beaten opponent is keen for another chance with his rival after coming close to stopping Whyte on December 10.

The 33-year-old told Sky Sports News: "In the return fight, he's going to get knocked out. The simplest thing is Dillian Whyte can't hurt me.

"In the 12 rounds I had with him, he did not hurt me at all. I was not in trouble, I was not bothered by the selection of his punches. I don't have not fear of him, but he's got fear of me.

"Dillian Whyte hasn't got any power. He hit me with his best shot, didn't even bother me, and he knows that. I hit him with my best shot and he was asleep and I hit him with another one and I woke him up. I've already got a psychological edge over him. I won the first fight."

Whyte could also target a meeting with Bermane Stiverne as he looks to move up the WBC rankings.