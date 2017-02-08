Duco Events director David Higgins says that Manchester could potentially stage the WBO heavyweight title fight between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury.

After they won a purse bid last week, it was expected that the bout would take place in Auckland, but Higgins has revealed that other locations are in contention.

Singapore and Samoa have been mentioned, but Higgins has spoken about holding the contest in Fury's hometown should it make financial sense.

Higgins told Sky Sports News: "We are going to control the show, but we can hold it anywhere. I've had an inquiry out of Singapore. I've actually had a couple of suggestions and would look at potentially Manchester, Hughie Fury's hometown.

"New Zealand obviously is an option, Auckland perhaps maybe a preferred option, but it has got to stack up and the costs for each show are mounting. This show is going to cost considerably more than the last show put on and so our job now is to value each location."

April 1 or April 8 has been touted as a possible date for the match to take place.