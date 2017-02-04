Promoter Eddie Hearn says that he wants to stage the WBC super-middleweight title clash between Callum Smith and Anthony Dirrell at Anfield.

After Badou Jack's decision to move up to light-heavyweight, the pair will meet for the vacant belt later this year and a purse bid will take place in the near future.

Both teams are keen to secure home advantage, and Hearn has said that he would give Smith the opportunity to fight at Liverpool's football ground should he out-bid their rivals.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think that will go to purse bids. Dirrell doesn't want to come to the UK, as his brother didn't. I don't think they are going to accept any offers.

"If we win the purse bid, they will come, they will have to come. We will wait and see on that I think. I would love Anfield. I would like to do it at Anfield."

Smith has been the mandatory challenger for the WBC title since last spring.