British heavyweight Hughie Fury has suggested that he is willing to travel to New Zealand to face WBO champion Joseph Parker.

Fury is currently regarded as the mandatory challenger for the belt which Parker won against Andy Ruiz in December and while he has admitted that he would prefer a potential bout to be staged in Manchester, he insists that he has no problem with fighting on opposition territory.

The 22-year-old told Sky Sports News: "We're in negotiations with it at the minute. I am mandatory, so it will be happening either way. I'm in the No 1 position, I'm mandatory, and I will be fighting for that title.

"It would be nice to have it at home in England, where the home crowd is, instead of travelling away, but it doesn't really matter to me. I have never fought in my hometown before. It would be nice to fight for a world title there. It would be something spectacular."

Fury and Parker are undefeated in 20 and 22 bouts respectively.