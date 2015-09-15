Kristan Bromley announces retirement

Former world champion Kristan Bromley announces that he is retiring from the skeleton after two decades in the sport.

Former skeleton world champion Kristan Bromley has announced his retirement after two decades in the sport.

Team GB's Bromley, 43, became the first person to win the World Cup title, World Championships and European Championships in the same season in 2008.

He also has an additional World Cup title and two European Championship gold medals.

"I am very proud of representing my country at more than 100 World Cup and championship events and four Olympic Games," Bromley told BBC Sport. "Winning the treble didn't sink in at the time but that was the season I was the most proud of.

"It was the first time in the history of the sport that anyone had won all three competitions in the same year and it came at a time when pretty much everybody had written me off."

Bromley's fiancee, Olympic skeleton silver medallist Shelley Rudman, has confirmed that she will not be part of the British programme this season after extending her maternity leave.