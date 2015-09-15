Rio 2016 Olympics
Crowd generic

Great Britain

Kristan Bromley announces retirement

Kristan Bromley announces retirement
© Getty Images
Former world champion Kristan Bromley announces that he is retiring from the skeleton after two decades in the sport.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 17, 2015 at 09:26 UK

Former skeleton world champion Kristan Bromley has announced his retirement after two decades in the sport.

Team GB's Bromley, 43, became the first person to win the World Cup title, World Championships and European Championships in the same season in 2008.

He also has an additional World Cup title and two European Championship gold medals.

"I am very proud of representing my country at more than 100 World Cup and championship events and four Olympic Games," Bromley told BBC Sport. "Winning the treble didn't sink in at the time but that was the season I was the most proud of.

"It was the first time in the history of the sport that anyone had won all three competitions in the same year and it came at a time when pretty much everybody had written me off."

Bromley's fiancee, Olympic skeleton silver medallist Shelley Rudman, has confirmed that she will not be part of the British programme this season after extending her maternity leave.

Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain waves after her run during the Women's Skeleton heats on Day 6 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 13, 2014
Read Next:
Hay praises "fantastic" Lizzy Yarnold
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kristan Bromley, Shelley Rudman, Winter Sports
Your Comments
More Great Britain News
Newly confirmed BOA Chief Executive Officer Bill Sweeney poses in October in London on October 7, 2013
British Olympic Association: 'Plans in place to evacuate Team GB from Winter Olympics'
 IAAF Ambassador Colin Jackson attends the IAAF Ambassador Programme Press Conference during Day Four of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 13, 2013
Former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson comes out as gay
 Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with a 'mobot' pose after winning the final of the men's 5000 metres athletics event at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium in Beijing on August 29, 2015
Result: Mo Farah bows out with victory at Birmingham Diamond League meeting
Rutherford withdraws from World ChampionshipsResult: Adam Peaty defends world titleSotherton to be upgraded to Beijing bronzeGB medallist Germaine Mason killed in motorbike crashOlympic champion Jason Kenny 'considering retirement'
Olympic champion Rowsell Shand retiresRutherford conned out of £48,000 by former managerResult: Daley, Goodfellow finish fourth in BeijingSeven sports fail in funding cut appealsDavis Cup umpire undergoes eye surgery
> Great Britain Homepage
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 