Preview: Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

Fresh from securing comeback wins in the third round at the BNP Paribas Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud face off on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

The pair will be meeting for the seventh time on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard firmly in control of their rivalry heading into this latest encounter.

Match preview

Alcaraz’s unblemished start to the year looked to be nearing its end after he lost an opening-set tie-break and went an early break down in the second, but the Spaniard found a second wind.

The two-time champion in Tennis Paradise turned the screw and played with freedom to overcome the big-serving Frenchman, who had few answers to the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s marked improvement in level.

Few on the ATP Tour — if any — can match the 22-year-old when he hits those heights, as Arthur Rinderknech discovered yet again, falling to a sixth successive defeat against the 26-time ATP titlist on Monday.

That victory marked Alcaraz’s 22nd in the Californian desert from 25 matches at the event, a statistic bettered only by Jimmy Connors’s 23.

Now 14-0 for the season, the Spanish star — who has reached at least the semi-finals in each of his last four appearances at Indian Wells — is targeting a fifth straight run to the last eight.

Standing in his way is Ruud, currently on his longest winning streak since January’s Australian Open.

© Iconsport

The Norwegian claimed three wins before losing to Ben Shelton in four sets Down Under, but an indifferent run of results meant the former world No. 2 managed only one victory on tour before the first Masters 1000 tournament of 2026.

After beating Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets in the second round, Monday's comeback win over Valentin Vacherot marked Ruud's first over a player ranked in the top 30 in 2026, but he seeks to beat the finest player on the tour at present.

To do that, he must end a losing run against top-10 players — two of those recent defeats came against Jannik Sinner in Rome and against Wednesday’s opponent in Tokyo last year — having previously beaten Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper en route to a maiden Masters 1000 crown in Madrid.

Now 7-5 for the season, Ruud aims to halt his skid against the tour’s elite, secure an eighth win of 2026 and book a place in the last eight in California.

In his previous five appearances here, he has reached the quarter-finals only once (2024), with a fourth-round run on his 2021 debut his other best performance, and now bids to equal that previous high by ending Alcaraz’s perfect start to 2026.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-3

Third round: vs. Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2

Casper Ruud:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Alexander Shevchenko 6-1 7-6(4)

Third round: vs. Valentin Vacherot 3-6 6-3 6-4

Head To Head

Tokyo (2025) - Semi-final: Alcaraz 3-6 6-3 6-4

ATP Finals (2024) - Round Robin: Ruud 6-1 7-5

Beijing (2023) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-4 6-2

US Open (2022) - Final: Alcaraz 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3

Miami Masters (2022) - Final: Alcaraz 7-5 6-4

Marbella (2021) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-2 6-4

Alcaraz leads Ruud 5-1 in their head-to-head, with the Norwegian’s only victory coming at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin.

The high point for the Spaniard in this one-sided rivalry was undoubtedly his 2022 triumph over Ruud at Flushing Meadows, where he claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in four sets.

That was the Spanish sensation’s second win over Ruud on an outdoor hard court, and he has since added two more, in Beijing (2023) and Tokyo (2025). Ruud’s sole victory came indoors in Turin two years ago.

Of the 15 sets they have contested across their six meetings, only four have gone Ruud’s way, further underlining Alcaraz’s dominance since their first encounter five years ago on the clay courts of Marbella.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

It may sound like a cliche, but only Alcaraz looks capable of stopping Alcaraz at the moment, with the Spaniard’s high-level tennis superior to most — if not all — on the tour.

Ruud has lost his last three matches against top-10 opponents, and that sequence is likely to become four on Wednesday, with victory for the top seed anticipated.