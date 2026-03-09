Preview: Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Naomi Osaka - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Mar 2026 16:22

One former world No. 1 faces the current leading player on the women’s tour when Naomi Osaka aims to take down Aryna Sabalenka in Monday’s BNP Paribas Open fourth-round match.

The top-seeded Belarusian has yet to drop a set en route to the last 16, and she is the favourite to defeat Osaka in their second meeting since the Japanese star’s US Open triumph eight years ago.

Match preview

Some observers feared that Sabalenka might need a run of matches to get close to top form in California after skipping the Middle East swing.

However, she has come through rounds one and two at the third WTA 1000 event of the year, dropping just 11 games in total against Himeno Sakatsume and Jaqueline Cristian, the latter a 6-4, 6-1 victory wrapped up in just 71 minutes.

Only Elena Rybakina has beaten the top seed in 2026, with Sabalenka holding a 13-1 record heading into Tuesday’s fourth round at a tournament she has yet to win, having lost in two championship matches in 2023 and again 12 months ago.

The world No. 1 now faces her highest-ranked opponent in the Californian desert, with her latest victory taking her into a 41st last-16 match at a WTA 1000 event – a mark bettered only by Victoria Azarenka (54) and Karolina Pliskova (42).

With a 17-6 win-loss record in Indian Wells, the top seed is targeting an 18th victory at the event against a fellow four-time Grand Slam champion, which would set up a quarter-final against Victoria Mboko or Amanda Anisimova.

© Iconsport / Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media

Although she heads into Tuesday as the favourite, Sabalenka will need a high-quality performance to get the better of 2018 champion Osaka, who gained a measure of revenge over Camila Osorio in Sunday’s third round.

Osorio eliminated the Japanese star 12 months ago in the opening round, but the four-time major winner dug deep to secure a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win over the Colombian and reach the fourth round of this event for the first time since 2019, when she competed as defending champion.

Only at the China Open – where she owns a 13-3 record and an 81% win rate – does the four-time Grand Slam champion perform better across WTA 1000 events; at Indian Wells, her 16-5 record equates to a 76.2% win rate.

The world No. 16’s back-to-back victories this week have improved the two-time WTA 1000 champion’s record to 5-1 for the season, with her only defeat coming way back in United Cup action at the hands of Maria Sakkari.

Having been forced to withdraw before a third-round match with Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open, Osaka is technically 3-0 since January, and the 2018 Indian Wells champion is aiming to extend her winning streak by taking down the finest player on the women’s tour.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Himeno Sakatsume 6-4 6-2

Third round: vs. Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 6-1

Naomi Osaka:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva 7-5 6-2

Third round: vs. Camila Osorio 6-1 3-6 6-1

Head To Head

US Open (2018) – Fourth round: Osaka 6-3 2-6 6-4

The pair have met once before on the WTA Tour, with Osaka defeating the Belarusian in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open en route to claiming her maiden Grand Slam title.

Already a top player on hard courts at that time, and still most at home on the surface, Osaka now seeks to upset the leading player on hard courts to reach the quarter-finals here eight years on.

However, Sabalenka heads into Tuesday having won 21 consecutive matches against players outside the top 10, with a semi-final defeat to Anisimova at Wimbledon last year the top seed’s last loss to such opposition.

We say: Sabalenka to win in three sets

While a straight-sets victory for Sabalenka would not be a shock, Osaka’s comfort on the surface and her ability to push the Belarusian into awkward positions with her ball-striking could see the Japanese star take a set.

Nonetheless, the world No. 1 has reached the quarter-finals of every WTA 1000 event she has participated in since suffering a third-round exit in Dubai last year, and she is expected to extend that run to seven tournaments after Tuesday, when she aims to hand Osaka her first defeat since January.