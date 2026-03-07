Preview: Indian Wells: Ben Shelton vs. Learner Tien - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Mar 2026 04:43

Fresh off becoming the second-youngest American after Andy Roddick to reach 50 wins on the ATP Tour, Learner Tien faces Ben Shelton in Sunday's all-American third-round clash at the BNP Paribas Open.

Shelton, showing unusually low energy on Friday, defeated Reiley Opelka in three sets to avoid a second-round exit and set up an exciting encounter with the rapidly rising Tien.

Match preview

For much of Friday's second round, Shelton seemed to be far from his usual self in the battle of the big-serving Americans, with Opelka taking the first set and getting a mini break in the second-set shootout.

However, the 23-year-old somehow clawed his way back after his compatriot faltered in the tiebreak, clinching set two and winning the decider to extend his winning streak on the tour.

Shelton, triumphant in Dallas last month, has claimed six consecutive wins on the tour since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarter-final, improving to 11-2 overall for the season.

While he may have been far from peak physical condition, as he appeared unwell, the big-serving left-handed star did not face a single break point, as he won 86.7% of his first-serve points and was successful on 68.4% of his second deliveries.

Entering Sunday's third round at 7-3 overall at Indian Wells, last year's quarter-finalist bids to clinch his eighth career win at the Masters 1000 tournament to reach the fourth round for a third consecutive year.

Standing in Shelton's way of advancing to the last 16 is the talented Tien, who has come a long way since losing to Mariano Navone 12 months ago in his debut appearance in California.

Ranked No. 68 in the world at the time, the 20-year-old was beaten in two sets, even though the Argentine player needed one hour and 55 minutes to see him off.

Having lost his next two Masters 1000 matches in Miami and Madrid, Tien has since claimed 10 wins from the following 15 at this level (10-8 overall), effectively certifying that he belongs on the big stage.

The Next Gen ATP Finals champion's latest victory was his 50th on the men's tour, placing him behind Roddick, who hit the milestone at 19 years and four months at the 2002 Australian Open.

Now at 8-4 for the season after winning two tiebreaks in Friday's 7-6(3), 7-6(8) victory over Adam Walton, the Delray Beach semi-finalist aims to secure a second career win at Tennis Paradise.

Given his tendency to upset top-10 opponents — the world No. 27 has recorded five victories over the elite — the youngster seeks to secure another in Sunday's clash between two left-handed Americans.

Tournament so far

Ben Shelton:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Reilly Opelka 6-7 [3] 7-6[4] 6-3

Learner Tien:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Adam Walton 7-6[3] 7-6[8]

Head To Head

Mallorca (2025) - Round of 16: Tien 6-4 7-6(2)

Tien edged out Shelton in their only encounter on the men's tour, defeating the American No. 2 on the lawns of Mallorca last year.

The younger lefty was able to convert two of the six breakpoint opportunities created on that occasion, and Sunday's encounter — their first on hard courts — could depend on the 20-year-old's performance on return.

We say: Tien to win in three sets

Far from his physical best against Opelka, Shelton's low-energy performance possibly gives Tien a great chance to reach the fourth round at Tennis Paradise.

We are backing the talented 20-year-old to upset his big-serving compatriot in three sets to advance to the last 16 at the Masters event.