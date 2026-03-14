Preview: Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Mar 2026 08:03 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 09:36

Two months after falling to Elena Rybakina in the championship match in Australia and three years after losing the final to her nemesis at the BNP Paribas Open, Aryna Sabalenka seeks Indian Wells retribution in Sunday's title match.

The world No. 1 has not dropped a set en route to a third final in four years in the Californian desert, where she has endured several chastening defeats; however, she seeks to solve her Rybakina riddle this weekend, but that is easier said than done against the Kazakhstani star, who seeks her 13th tour-level crown and a second in Tennis Paradise.

Match preview

Sabalenka may be saying all the right things about not wanting to lose another final, but that ambition guarantees nothing as the Belarusian enters her third Indian Wells title match.

The world No. 1 is undeniably the best player on hard courts, the most consistent performer and has held the top ranking for 81 weeks, underlining her impressive dominance; however, one lingering issue remains: her tendency to suffer dips in championship matches, where her record is remarkably inconsistent.

The 27-year-old enters her 43rd final with a 22-20 record, a 52.4% win rate that contrasts with her consistency in reaching the latter stages of big tournaments.

An outstanding 2025 yielded only one Grand Slam triumph — she went 4-5 overall in finals, suffering painful losses in Australia to Madison Keys, at Indian Wells to Mirra Andreeva, at Roland Garros to Coco Gauff and at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

That pattern has shown no sign of changing in 2026, with Sabalenka again coming up short against Rybakina in Melbourne, where she could not atone for the 2025 heartbreak inflicted by Keys.

Losing to Rybakina in Melbourne remains the top seed’s only blemish this season, and she carries a 16-1 record into Sunday's final, fresh off more records tumbling after a businesslike 6-3, 6-4 victory over Linda Noskova on Friday.

The 22-time WTA champion emulated Maria Sharapova (2012-2013) by becoming the first woman to reach back-to-back finals in Tennis Paradise and the first world No. 1 to do so, while her three finals are bettered only by Lindsay Davenport’s six since the tournament’s inception in 1989.

© Imago / Xinhua

Those records will count for little if the Belarusian does not end Sunday third-time lucky by snapping her Rybakina hoodoo.

Beating the reigning Australian Open champion and former Indian Wells winner will be easier said than done, particularly if Rybakina continues to dominate top-10 opponents.

Friday’s success over Elina Svitolina marked the 26-year-old’s fifth top-10 win of 2026 and her 12th dating back to her title run in Ningbo, and the 2023 Indian Wells champion, who will replace Iga Swiatek as the world No. 2 next week, will look to extend her remarkable run against the elite.

Two of her latest victories en route to another final in California have come against leading players on the WTA Tour, as she dispatched Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina in consecutive rounds without dropping a set.

Those wins have improved the big-serving Rybakina’s record at the BNP Paribas Open to 16-3, and she has now won more matches here than at all but two events: the Australian Open and Wimbledon (21 each).

By defeating Svitolina on Friday for her 16th win in the desert, Rybakina emulated Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka as the third player to reach multiple finals at both Indian Wells and Miami, underlining her fondness for the Sunshine Double.

Now up to 17-3 for the season, the Australian Open champion seeks a third consecutive victory over Sabalenka to extend the Belarusian’s wait for a title in Tennis Paradise.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: (Bye)

Second round: vs. Himeno Sakatsume 6-4 6-2

Third round: vs. Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 6-1

Fourth round: vs. Naomi Osaka 6-2 6-4

Quarter-final: vs. Victoria Mboko 7-6(0) 6-4

Semi-final: vs. Linda Noskova 6-3 6-4

Elena Rybakina:

First round: (Bye)

Second round: vs. Hailey Baptiste 6-3 4-6 6-2

Third round: vs. Marta Kostyuk 6-4 3-6 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Sonay Kartal 6-1 2-1 (ret)

Quarter-final: vs. Jessica Pegula 6-1 7-6(4)

Semi-final: vs. Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-4



Head To Head

Australian Open (2026) - Final: Rybakina 6-4 4-6 6-4

WTA Finals (2025) - Final: Rybakina 6-3 7-6(0)

Wuhan (2025) - Quarter-final: Sabalenka 6-3 6-3

Cincinnati (2025) - Quarter-final: Rybakina 6-1 6-4

Berlin (2025) - Quarter-final: Sabalenka 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(6)

Madrid (2024) - Semi-final: Sabalenka 1-6 7-5 7-6(5)

Brisbane (2024) - Final: Rybakina 6-0 6-3

WTA Finals (2024) - Round Robin: Rybakina 6-4 3-6 6-1

WTA Finals (2023) - Round Robin: Sabalenka 6-2 3-6 6-3

Beijing (2023) - Quarter-final: Rybakina 7-5 6-2

Indian Wells (2023) - Final: Rybakina 7-6(11) 6-4

Australian Open (2023) - Final: Sabalenka 4-6 6-3 6-4

Wimbledon (2021) - Fourth round: Sabalenka 6-3 4-6 6-3

Abu Dhabi (2021) - Quarter-final: Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-3

Wuhan (2019) - Quarter-final: Sabalenka 6-3 1-6 6-1

Sabalenka leads Rybakina 8-7 in their head-to-head, underlining the ebb and flow of this rivalry.

Although the Belarusian claimed the first four meetings to lead 4-0, every victory required a deciding set, showing that little separated the pair even then.

Rybakina’s first victory over the top seed came three years ago at Indian Wells, where both players contested an epic first-set tie-break before the Kazakhstani triumphed 7-6 (13-11), 6-4.

That win in California turned the rivalry in Rybakina’s favour: the two-time Grand Slam champion has won six of the subsequent 10 meetings, including three of the last four and back-to-back finals in Riyadh and Australia.

Sabalenka trails 5-7 in their hard-court head-to-head, having jarringly lost five of the last six and seven of the past nine encounters on the surface after winning the first three.

We say: Sabalenka to win in three sets

Sabalenka undeniably has a Rybakina problem, as reflected in their head-to-head and recent hard-court meetings, and the world No. 1 also has a puzzling habit of losing her nerve in title matches.

Those challenges will be tested again on Sunday when she faces her hard-court nemesis, but we are backing the Belarusian to ride the law of averages and be third-time lucky at Indian Wells, ending Rybakina’s 12-match winning streak against top-10 opponents.