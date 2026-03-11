Preview: Indian Wells: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Mboko - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Mar 2026 10:03

Fresh from dispatching Naomi Osaka in Tuesday's fourth round, Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for a first BNP Paribas Open title on Thursday, when she takes on fast-rising teenager Victoria Mboko.

Both players are yet to drop a set en route to the quarter-final, with Mboko’s dismantling of Amanda Anisimova underlining why she is regarded as a future top-five player and possible Grand Slam champion.

Match preview

Sabalenka was always expected to beat Osaka in their first tour meeting since 2018, but the Japanese star and 2018 Indian Wells champion was still fancied to nick a set.

However, the world No. 1 had other ideas in a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory over the fellow four-time Grand Slam champion in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Belarusian’s win could have been even more comfortable had she been more clinical in converting break points; nevertheless, she still took three of the opportunities generated on the Osaka serve, while saving two of two on her own delivery.

Wednesday’s success means the top seed moves into another Indian Wells quarter-final, and it is the eighth time she has reached a WTA 1000 last eight since becoming No. 1, a tally bettered only by Serena Williams (22) and Iga Swiatek (13).

Now looking to improve an impressive 14-1 start to 2026, with her sole defeat coming in the Australian Open championship match against Elena Rybakina, the best player on hard courts now aims to add to this year's 18 wins in the Californian desert.

Standing in her way is the supremely talented Mboko, whose ascent on the women’s tour over the last year or so has not gone unnoticed.

Ranked outside the top 150 at this time last year, Mboko has now surged up the rankings to make her top-10 debut in Indian Wells.

While many might have been weighed down by the expectation that comes with such a position, the 19-year-old has arguably taken her game to another level, securing straight-sets wins over Kimberly Birrell, Anna Kalinskaya and Anisimova, dropping only five games against her American opponent in a 6-4, 6-1 victory that lasted 73 minutes.

The upshot of that win is that Mboko has emulated Daria Kasatkina and Bianca Andreescu (2019) by reaching this stage on her first appearance, and she now aims to go one better in Tennis Paradise by outmanoeuvring the world No. 1.

While that will be far from easy for the Canadian, making the championship match at the Qatar Open earlier this year after 2025's Montreal crown should stand her in good stead as she navigates another deep run at a WTA 1000 event.

Tournament so far

Aryna Sabalenka:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Himeno Sakatsume 6-4 6-2

Third round: vs. Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 6-1

Fourth round: vs. Naomi Osaka 6-2 6-4

Victoria Mboko:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Kimberly Birrell 6-4 7-6(5)

Third round: vs. Anna Kalinskaya 6-4 6-1

Fourth round: vs. Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-1

Head To Head

Australian Open (2026) – Fourth round: Sabalenka 6-1 7-6(1)

Victory over Mboko in Australia is one of 14 wins secured by the world No. 1, who took care of business against the teenager in straight sets Down Under.

The Canadian — No. 17 in the world at the time — has now climbed into the elite 10, though the top seed will not care too much for the youngster’s new status.

Mboko, notably, pushed Sabalenka in the second set in Melbourne, having seemingly struggled with the pressure in the opener, and deep runs in Qatar and California should prove beneficial to the world No. 10.

That optimism is fuelled by the Canadian’s three-match winning streak against top-10 opponents since losing to Sabalenka in Australia, defeating Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina in Doha before dispatching Anisimova in Tennis Paradise, having lost five of her previous seven against elite players.

We say: Sabalenka to win in three sets

Although Mboko is demonstrating her growing influence and ability to defeat the biggest names, Sabalenka’s status as the most consistent player on hard courts means she is the favourite to advance on Thursday.

The two-time Indian Wells finalist is therefore fancied to edge this quarter-final, even if she may drop a set to this year’s debutant in the process.