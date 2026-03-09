Indian Wells: Stunning stat emerges as Emma Raducanu embarrassed by Amanda Anisimova in 52 minutes

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 07:50

British number one Emma Raducanu was embarrassed in a 52-minute defeat to the USA's Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Indian Wells Open.

The 2021 US Open champion had made light work of her victory over Anastasia Zakharova in her second-round contest, dropping just four games en route to a meeting with Wimbledon runner-up Anisimova.

The American memorably went down 0-6 0-6 to Iga Swiatek in last year's SW19 final, but she nearly subjected Raducanu to the same fate on Sunday, prevailing 6-1 6-1 in under an hour.

Raducanu losing serve in the opening game set the tone for the remainder of the short-lived contest, in which the Briton was broken twice more to love in a first set lasting just 26 minutes.

Amanda Anisimova achieves stunning new personal best in Emma Raducanu Indian Wells thrashing

© Iconsport

A merciless Anisimova then sailed into a 3-0 advantage in the second set, but there was a very brief flicker of hope for Raducanu when she took a 30-0 lead while the home favourite was serving for the match.

However, Anisimova swiftly shut the door on the 25th seed's comeback, converting her first match point to set up a fourth-round contest with Canadian 10th seed Victoria Mboko.

Anisimova set a unique new personal best in the process, dropping her fewest games (2) against a Grand Slam champion in a WTA Tour-level match having previously conceded a mere three to Raducanu in Montreal and Coco Gauff in Beijing last year.

Raducanu's humiliation marked the 23-year-old's second straight defeat at Indian Wells, as her and Elena-Gabriela Ruse were eliminated from the women's doubles by Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova on Friday.

Which British players are left at the Indian Wells Open?

© Iconsport

While Raducanu's pursuit of Masters glory has come to a swift end, Great Britain are still fairly represented at Indian Wells, where Sonay Kartal is still going strong in the women's tournament.

The 24-year-old stunned Emma Navarro in the second round and now prepares to face 2025 Australian Open winner Madison Keys, before a possible fourth-round clash with this year's Melbourne champion Elena Rybakina.

On the men's side, defending champion Jack Draper is still on for back-to-back titles after overcoming Roberto Bautista Agut in his opener, and his next showdown comes against Argentinian 19th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Draper could come face-to-face with Novak Djokovic in round four if he beats Cerundolo, while Cameron Norrie must defy the odds against Alex de Minaur in his third-round showdown.