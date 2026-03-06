Preview: Indian Wells: Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Jack Draper - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 14:22

Defending BNP Paribas Open champion Jack Draper returns to the site of his first Masters 1000 title on Saturday, when he faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

The veteran needed three sets to beat Fabian Marozsan on Thursday, setting up his first ATP Tour meeting with the British No. 1 for a place in the third round.

Match preview

When Marozsan pegged Bautista Agut to force a decider on Thursday, the veteran may have sensed a familiar sinking feeling.

Beaten by Damir Dzumhur at this stage 12 months ago before losing to eventual Miami Open winner Jakub Mensik, the 37-year-old was 1-7 after the Sunshine Swing in 2025.

The former world No. 9 entered Indian Wells at 1-4 for the season, after his only victory of 2026 was against world No. 119 Christopher O'Connell in Montpellier, following early exits in Auckland and the first Grand Slam of the year.

That success was followed by a defeat to qualifier Martin Damm before falling to Cameron Norrie in Rotterdam at the start of last month.

Back in action after about a month, the veteran dug deep to beat Marozsan 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes to record a win over an opponent in the top 50 since last year's victory over Norrie in Cincinnati.

Now aiming to record consecutive wins over such opponents since defeating Nuno Borges, Mensik and Rune at Queen's Club, the 37-year-old must end Draper's winning streak in California to reach the third round for the first time since 2022.

The No. 14 seed begins his biggest title defence against the world No. 93, aiming to avoid losing his six-match winning streak at Tennis Paradise.

Last year's impressive run to the title — his first at a Masters 1000 tournament — came after defeating four opponents in the top 20 and two in the elite 10, including three-peat-chasing Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

A remarkable run in the Sunshine Swing propelled him into the top 10, with deep runs in Madrid, Rome and Queen's cementing his place among the tour's leading players.

However, an arm injury struck during the US Open, forcing the 24-year-old to withdraw before facing Zizou Bergs in the second round and ending his season early.

Back on the tour after missing the first Slam of 2026, the world No. 14 has claimed one main-draw victory following Davis Cup success, though he lost a tight three-set clash to Arthur Rinderknech in Dubai.

Returning to action in California, where he holds a 9-2 career record, the battling Draper will look to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since September 2024’s Davis Cup defeats to Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime to secure a place in the third round.

Tournament so far

Roberto Bautista Agut:

First round: vs. Fabian Marozsan 6-4 6-7[2] 6-4

Jack Draper:

First round: Bye

Head To Head

Draper and Bautista Agut will face off for the first time on Saturday, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The Brit has won all three matches against players outside the top 50 and 24 of his last 27 encounters with such opponents, only losing to Mensik in Miami, Alexander Bublik at the French Open and Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.

The Brit's prospects are further strengthened by the veteran losing to all three left-handed opponents in 2026, and Bautista Agut could suffer a fourth defeat to a left-handed player this season.

We say: Draper to win in two sets

Still far from his best following the arm injury that sidelined him for nearly six months, Bautista Agut might fancy his chances against the 14th seed.

However, while Draper’s chances of defending his titles in California appear slim, a second-round exit seems less probable.

Consequently, the British star is favoured to extend his winning streak at Indian Wells to seven, setting up a third-round match against either Francisco Cerundolo or Benjamin Bonzi.