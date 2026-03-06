Preview: Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Grigor Dimitrov - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 10:46

Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in Saturday’s BNP Paribas Open second-round match in a rematch of last year’s fourth-round contest, with the Bulgarian aiming to snap the No. 1 seed’s winning start to the year.

Dimitrov saw off Indian Wells debutant Terence Atmane in three tight sets on Thursday to set up a seventh ATP Tour meeting with the Spanish sensation, who is seeking a third crown at Tennis Paradise this year.

Match preview

For much of Thursday’s tournament opener against Atmane, Dimitrov showed flashes of his on-court brilliance and shot-making, even if you could have forgiven him for doubting himself after seemingly dropping the ball in the second set.

The Bulgarian failed to convert seven break-point chances at 5-5 in the second set, which ultimately went the way of the Frenchman, who forced a decider against the nine-time ATP champion on his debut at the Masters 1000 event.

However, the veteran responded in the third set to clinch the decisive break and avenge last week’s loss to Atmane in Acapulco, continuing his run of never exiting in the first round at Indian Wells.

Thursday’s hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win was only the 34-year-old’s second victory of 2026, and he must play significantly better to have any chance of beating the world No. 1.

Although he once appeared to have Alcaraz’s number on hard courts, the Spaniard’s victory in last year’s fourth round in California highlighted the chasm between the pair.

It leaves the world No. 42 needing to dig deep to secure a third career victory over a player 12 years his junior as he aims to improve a 17-12 record at this tournament.

Getting the better of Atmane — competing in the main draw in California for the first time — was one thing, but defeating Alcaraz is a different challenge entirely.

The Spanish star enters his sixth appearance at Tennis Paradise holding a 20-3 career record at the Masters event, where he seeks a third title.

Unable to complete his three-peat dream 12 months ago, when he fell in the semi-finals to eventual winner Jack Draper, the 22-year-old’s level has improved significantly since, underlining his status as the finest player on the tour.

Unsatisfied with completing the Career Grand Slam Down Under, the 26-time ATP champion and eight-time Masters winner claimed a maiden title in Doha last month to move to 12-0 for the season, extending a flawless start to 2026.

Having reached the semi-finals in each of the last four years at the BNP Paribas Open, winning the title twice, the Spanish star aims to avoid his earliest exit in California since losing to Andy Murray on his 2021 debut as he looks to progress to yet another third round in the desert.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: Bye

Grigor Dimitrov:

First round: vs. Terence Atmane 6-4 5-7 6-4

Head To Head

Indian Wells (2025) - Fourth round: Alcaraz 6-1 6-1

Miami (2024) - Quarter-final: Dimitrov 6-2 6-4

Shanghai Masters (2023) - Round of 16: Dimitrov 5-7 6-2 6-4

Queen's Club (2023) - Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-4 6-4

Madrid Masters (2023) - Round of 32: Alcaraz 6-2 7-5

Paris Masters (2022) - Round of 16: Alcaraz 6-1 6-3

A

We say: X to win in Y sets

Justification here