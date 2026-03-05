Preview: Indian Wells: Matteo Berrettini vs. Alexander Zverev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Mar 2026 10:25

Fresh off a titanic first-round battle against Adrian Mannarino at the BNP Paribas Open, Matteo Berrettini has to go again on Friday when he faces Alexander Zverev for the eighth time on the ATP Tour.

The Italian cramped on match point, crumbled to the floor after and required treatment on court after defeating the Frenchman for the first time, and now he aims to beat the world No. 4 in what could be the match of the second round at Indian Wells.

Match preview

Berrettini needed to dig deep to beat Mannarino for the first time on the men's tour, securing a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win in nearly three hours of play to advance to the second round at Tennis Paradise.

Although he admitted to having suffered physical issues at the start of the decider, the 10-time ATP champion was in no mood to let go of his finest chance at defeating the Frenchman, who had claimed their previous two meetings without dropping a set in the 2018 Australian Open clash and last year's Shanghai encounter.

Following Wednesday's success, the former Italian No. 1 has now avoided tournament-opening exits at the event for the fifth consecutive appearance, after losing to Sam Querrey at this stage in 2019.

It was perhaps surprising that his first victory over an opponent against whom he had not previously claimed a set came in his first hard-court match of 2026, but the Italian’s aggressive approach ultimately proved decisive.

Now 4-3 for the season, the hard-hitting 29-year-old aims to defeat a top-10 player to match his 2025 performance when he advanced to the third round before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Zverev returns to Tennis Paradise a year after a disappointing second-round exit to Tallon Griekspoor, having received a bye in the opening round.

Although he is a two-time quarter-finalist in California, the German star's 59% win rate is the lowest among all the Masters 1000 events, where he holds a 13-9 main draw record.

Entering the first Masters 1000 tournament of 2026 at 7-3 for the season, the second seed could benefit from a deep run in the desert with ranking points available after an early loss 12 months ago.

However, it remains to be seen if playing just one tournament since losing a titanic Australian Open semi-final to Carlos Alcaraz proves detrimental.

Having claimed five straight victories Down Under, the 28-year-old has now won just once — defeating Corentin Moutet in Acapulco — in his last three matches, and another defeat on Friday would be far from ideal for the 24-time ATP champion.

Tournament so far

Matteo Berrettini:

First round: vs. Adrian Mannarino 4-6 7-5 7-5

Alexander Zverev:

First round: Bye

Head To Head

Monte Carlo (2025) - Round of 32: Berrettini 2-6 6-3 7-5

Wimbledon (2023) - Round of 32: Berrettini 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5)

ATP Finals (2021) - Round Robin: Zverev 7-6(7) 1-0 ret.

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid (2021) - Final: Zverev 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (2019) - Semi-final: Zverev 6-3 6-4

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (2019) - Round of 32: Berrettini 7-5 7-5

ATP Masters 1000 Rome (2018) - Round of 32: Zverev 7-5 6-2

While Zverev leads their head-to-head 4-3, Berrettini's recent victories in their last two encounters are evident.

Indeed, the world No. 66 has bounced back from losing four of his first five matches to win the last two at Wimbledon (2023) and Monte-Carlo.

However, the 10-time ATP titleholder has yet to beat Zverev on hard courts, with Germany's top-ranked player securing wins in Shanghai (2019) and the ATP Finals five years ago, when the Italian retired early in the second set after losing a close first-set tiebreak.

Nevertheless, knowing that two of his four wins over top-10 players at Masters 1000 events were against Zverev, Berrettini will back himself to be third-time lucky on this surface against the former world No. 2.

We say: Zverev to win in two sets

Although they have not faced each other in five years on a hard court, Zverev has the edge on the surface heading into Friday, and the fourth seed is favoured for a 14th main draw victory at Berrettini’s expense.

With the former world No. 6 just recovering from illness before the tournament began and then suffering from physical issues on Wednesday, defeating the fourth seed may be an uphill task.