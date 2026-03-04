Preview: Indian Wells: Diane Parry vs. Venus Williams - prediction, form, head-to-head

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Mar 2026 14:05

Back at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2024, Venus Williams faces qualifier Diane Parry in the first round on Friday, aiming to become the oldest woman to win a match at Indian Wells.

Standing in the 45-year-old’s path to a historic victory is a player 22 years her junior, and all eyes will be on proceedings in California, where the 49-time titlist is a three-time semi-finalist and seeks to break new ground.

Match preview

Williams receiving a wildcard at 45 to compete at Indian Wells was one thing, but success on Friday would send shockwaves across the women's tour.

Few players her age would even consider competing at this stage, with most reflecting on their careers; however, the seven-time Grand Slam champion and 49-time WTA titleholder remains occasionally competitive.

Although the nine-time WTA 1000 champion is no longer the force she once was, there is a temptation to hope for a sentimental victory.

Williams's form, however, suggests otherwise, as the veteran remains winless in 2026, a run that stretches back to her victory over Peyton Stearns in Washington in July 2025.

Since that straight-sets win, the world No. 554 has lost seven consecutive matches, although three of these went to a decider.

One of those losses was at this year's Australian Open against Olga Danilovic, whom Williams led 4-0 in the third set before losing the next six games, indicating that while her competitive spirit remains, there are doubts about her physical capabilities at this age.

Hoping to avoid an upset against the veteran is Parry, who needed to come through qualifying to compete at her second BNP Paribas Open.

By defeating Elizabeth Mandlik and Lulu Sun, the 23-year-old returns to Tennis Paradise, where she last competed in 2024.

An encouraging debut appearance for a then No. 61-ranked player featured wins over Martina Trevisan, Leylah Fernandez and Anna Blinkova before falling to Maria Sakkari — a top-10 player at the time — in three sets.

Still, the Frenchwoman pushed Sakkari to a decider two years ago, highlighting her potential and competence.

Indeed, both qualities will be essential as the world No. 111 strives to outperform a 45-year-old Williams while also ignoring the likely partisan crowd.

Head To Head

Williams and Parry are facing each other for the first time on tour, with the winner taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

The American veteran is making her 10th appearance at the WTA 1000 event, with a 21-8 record overall in California, far surpassing the younger player's modest 3-1 mark.

Including developmental matches, qualifying and tour-level contests, Parry holds a 7-5 record in 2026 — 3-1 on the main tour — and aims for her fourth main-draw victory, having reached the semi-finals of a 250-level event in Ostrava last month.

We say: Parry to win in three sets

Opting for a sentimental choice suggests backing Williams for victory; however, her recent losing streak and age-related limitations make another defeat probable.

While the 49-time WTA champion retains the ability to force opponents into awkward situations, maintaining that level at 45 is a significant challenge.

Therefore, Parry is expected to advance to the second round, where Madison Keys awaits.