Indian Wells 2026: How to watch, TV and streaming, draws, schedule, prize money, who's playing?

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 14:50

Masters action will soon take centre stage once again on the ATP and WTA Tours, as global stars gather in California for the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

This year's 1000 tournament marks the 52nd men's edition and 37th women's edition of the iconic tournament, which is part of tennis' Sunshine Double, alongside the Miami Open later in March.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the upcoming Indian Wells Open.

When and where is Indian Wells 2026?

Indian Wells 2026 takes place over two weeks from March 4 to March 15 - although qualifying begins on March 2 - and will be held on hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

The main arena at the complex is the 16,100-capacity Stadium 1, the second-biggest outdoor tennis stadium in the world, only inferior to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Indian Wells 2026 schedule

All times UK

Wednesday, March 4 (from 3am and 10am)

Men's & Women's first round

Thursday, March 5 (from 3am and 10am)

Men's & Women's first round

Friday, March 6 (from 3am and 10am)

Men's & Women's second round

Saturday, March 7 (from 3am and 10am)

Men's & Women's second round

Sunday, March 8 (from 3am and 10am)

Men's & Women's third round

Monday, March 9 (from 3am and 10am)

​​​​​​​Men's & Women's third round

Tuesday, March 10 (from 3am and 10am)

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Men's & Women's last 16

Wednesday, March 11 (from 3am and 10am)

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Men's & Women's last 16

Thursday, March 12 (from 3am and 9am)

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Men's & Women's quarter-finals

Friday, March 13 (from 3am)

Women's semi-finals

Saturday, March 14 (from 3am)

Men's semi-finals

Sunday, March 15 (from 3am)

Men's & Women's finals

When is the Indian Wells 2026 draw?

The draw for Indian Wells 2026 is expected to take place on March 2, two days before the main competition begins.

Indian Wells 2026 prize money

The total prize pot for Indian Wells 2026 is just under £7m, and male and female singles players receive equal pay for their efforts.

Indian Wells 2026 prize money breakdown

Winner: $1,151,380 (£849,921)

$1,151,380 (£849,921) Finalist: $612,340 (£452,014)

$612,340 (£452,014) Semi-finalist: $340,190 (£251,120)

$340,190 (£251,120) Quarter-finalist: $193,645 (£142,944)

$193,645 (£142,944) Last 16: $105,720 (£78,039)

$105,720 (£78,039) Third round: $61,865 (£45,667)

$61,865 (£45,667) Second round: $36,110 (£26,655)

$36,110 (£26,655) First round: $24,335 (£17,963)

How to watch Indian Wells 2026

Viewers in the UK can watch Indian Wells 2026 live on Sky Sports, or via the Tennis TV streaming service.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

Who won Indian Wells 2025?

Great Britain's Jack Draper and Russia's Mirra Andreeva come into the 2026 Indian Wells Open as the defending champions from 2025.

Draper demolished Holger Rune in a one-sided men's final to claim his biggest career win to date, while Andreeva fought back from a set down to overcome Aryna Sabalenka in the women's championship match.

Who is playing at Indian Wells 2026?

Back on the biggest stage following a troublesome arm injury, Draper will be present in Indian Wells as he bids to defend his Masters title, but the British number one faces the stiffest competition imaginable.

Indeed, all of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are vying for a slice of ATP 1000 glory in the USA, as are the likes of Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz.

The seeded players receive byes into the second round, but last year's beaten finalist Rune will not be involved, having been forced to withdraw from the competition due to an Achilles injury.

On the women's side, defending champion Andreeva is seeded eighth for the competition, behind the likes of Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini and Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina.

Emma Raducanu enters as the 25th seed, but the most notable name on the WTA list is undoubtedly 45-year-old Venus Williams, a three-time semi-finalist who first reached the final four of the tournament all the way back in 1998.