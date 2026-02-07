Katie Boulter extends eye-catching WTA Tour record after Emma Raducanu's first final heartbreak

By Ben Knapton | 07 Feb 2026 17:35

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter experienced mixed fortunes in Saturday's WTA Tour finals, following recent coaching changes for both players.

Former US Open champion Raducanu competed in just her second top-level showpiece match at the Transylvania Open, just over four years on from her first and only honour to date in New York.

However, the 23-year-old was convincingly swept aside by veteran home favourite Sorana Cirstea, as the 35-year-old strode to a 6-0 6-2 victory over a beleaguered top seed on the hard court.

Raducanu struggled with illness throughout the contest and took a medical timeout during the second set - where she had her blood pressure checked - and the runner-up's struggles made for uncomfortable viewing.

British tennis fans enjoyed a more pleasant watch soon after, though, as Boulter fought back from a set down to conquer Tamara Korpatsch in the final of the Ostrava Open to win her fourth career title.

Adding to two Nottingham crowns and one San Diego honour, Boulter has now clinched four WTA Tour titles from five finals, suffering her only showpiece loss to date in Hong Kong in late 2024.

Coaching changes pay off for Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter wins the Ostrava Open to claim her fourth WTA Tour title ? ? pic.twitter.com/qPeGyerhZE — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) February 7, 2026

Raducanu and coaching changes have been a perennial occurrence since the British number one conquered New York in 2021, and the 23-year-old travelled to Romania fresh from ending her short-term partnership with Francis Roig.

Instead, Alexis Canter - a 1,157th-ranked professional - sat in Raducanu's corner during her run to the Transylvania final, a run in which she returned to the aggressive, front-footed style that she expressed a desire to revert to.

The exertions of the week seemed to get the better of Raducanu on Saturday - thanks in no small part to her recent infection - but the Grand Slam winner played with freedom and grace otherwise and now faces another critical coaching decision.

Shortly before Raducanu and Roig parted ways, Boulter added Michael Joyce - a former coach of Maria Sharapova - to her team, and that partnership is already paying dividends.

The former British number one registered 23 winners on Saturday compared to just eight for Korpatsch, and a return to the top 100 is now imminent for Boulter after a torrid 2025.