Australian Open: Every man to complete Career Grand Slam as Carlos Alcaraz secures historic Novak Djokovic victory

By Ben Knapton | 01 Feb 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 12:38

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name into a new chapter of tennis folklore by overcoming Novak Djokovic in four sets to take home the Australian Open men's singles title.

The Spaniard sought to complete the coveted Career Grand Slam at the Rod Laver Arena, having already hoisted the trophies aloft at Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open, but never in Melbourne.

Alcaraz's dream was at risk of turning into a nightmare after he lost the first set against Djokovic - still chasing an unprecedented 25th major title - but the world number one battled back to triumph 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 and rewrite the history books.

At a mere 22 years and 258 days old, Alcaraz is the youngest man in history to win all four Grand Slam titles, breaking the 88-year record set by Don Budge at 22 years and 355 days in 1938.

Now boasting a stellar seven Grand Slam titles, Alcaraz has also equalled the record for the most major singles crowns won before the age of 23 in men's tennis, matching the tally achieved by a young Bjorn Borg.

The 2003-born has collected his seven Grand Slam honours from just eight finals - only taking home the runners-up prize at Wimbledon last year - and he has now joined the most elite of elite tennis parties.

Carlos Alcaraz wins Australian Open: Which other men have completed the Career Grand Slam?

So many men have picked up a racquet, so many men have served an ace, and so many have won a top-level title, but only nine have ever completed the fantastic four.

Prior to the Open Era, British legend Fred Perry was the first player to achieve a Career Grand Slam, doing so at the 1935 French Open after winning in New York in 1933, and Melbourne and SW19 in 1934.

Budge followed suit in 1938, before Rod Laver in 1962 and Roy Emerson in 1964, and both Australians would end up repeating the feat in the same decade.

Andre Agassi was the last man to win all four majors in the 20th century - completing the set in 1999 - 10 years before the next Career Grand Slam winner, the one and only Roger Federer.

One year later, Rafael Nadal joined the exclusive club, and Djokovic somewhat belatedly posted his first Career Grand Slam in 2016, when he won the French Open for the first time.

Now, Alcaraz can proudly rub shoulders with the CGS crowd - if he was not already - and alongside losing semi-finalist Jannik Sinner, do not be surprised to see the Spaniard dominate hard, grass and clay courts for the next 15 years.