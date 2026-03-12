Miami Open 2026: Schedule, draw date, how to watch, prize money, who's playing?

By Ben Knapton | 12 Mar 2026 12:45

Jack Draper has just beaten Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Open, but some are already looking ahead to the second half of the Sunshine Double - the 2026 Miami Open.

Once matters in California have been taken care of, the globe's greatest tennis stars will make the lengthy journey across the USA for the next Masters competition, as the combined men's and women's Miami Open prepares for its 41st edition.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2026 Miami Open, including draw dates and how to tune into the tournament.

When and where is the Miami Open 2026?

The 2026 Miami Open - an ATP and WTA 1000 event - will be held from March 17 to 29, although qualifying will begin two days beforehand.

The competition is taking place on the grounds of the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, which also comprises a total of 29 tennis courts.

Miami Open 2026 singles schedule

All times UK

Tuesday, March 17

Women's singles first round (3pm and 11pm)

Wednesday, March 18

Men's and Women's singles first round (3pm and 11pm)

Thursday, March 19

Men's singles first round | Women's singles second round (3pm and 11pm)

Friday, March 20

Men's singles second round | Women's singles second round (3pm and 11pm)

Saturday, March 21

Men's singles second round | Women's singles third round (3pm and 11pm)

Sunday, March 22

Men's singles third round | Women's singles third round (3pm and 11pm)

Monday, March 23

Men's singles third round | Women's singles fourth round (3pm and 11pm)

Tuesday, March 24

Men's singles fourth round | Women's singles quarter-finals (3pm and 11pm)

Wednesday, March 25

Men's singles quarter-finals | Women's singles quarter-finals (5pm and 11pm)

Thursday, March 26

Men's singles quarter-finals | Women's singles semi-finals (5pm and 11pm)

Friday, March 27

Men's singles semi-finals (5pm and 11pm)

Saturday, March 28

Women's singles final (4.30pm)

Sunday, March 29

Men's singles final (4.30pm)

When is the Miami Open 2026 draw?

The draw for the 2026 Miami Open is expected to take place on March 14, three days before the main draw commences, according to Tennisuptodate.

How to watch the Miami Open 2026

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the Miami Open live on Sky Sports and its official streaming service NOW.

Alternatively, the TennisTV subscription service will also show the men's singles matches at the competition.

Miami Open 2026 prize money

Men's and women's players receive equal pay at the Miami Open, and the total prize pot for the respective singles events this year is $9,415,725 - equivalent to just over £7m.

Miami Open 2026 singles prize money breakdown

Champion: $1,151,380 (£860,864)

Finalist: $612,340 (£457,834)

Semi-finalist: $340,190 (£254,353)

Quarter-finalist: $193,645 (£144,784)

Fourth round: $105,720 (£79,044)

Third round: $61,865 (£46,255)

Second round: $36,110 (£26,998)

First round: $24,335 (£18,194)

Who won the 2025 Miami Open?

© Imago

Jakub Mensik and Aryna Sabalenka enter the 2026 Miami Open as the defending men's and women's singles champions respectively.

Mensik stunned Novak Djokovic in the final to become the lowest-ranked winner in the tournament's history - world number 54 at the time - while Sabalenka bested Jessica Pegula in the women's showpiece event.

Who is playing at the Miami Open 2026?

© Iconsport / Mal Taam/Cal Sport Media

All of the expected big-hitters - Draper, Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz - will be going for glory in the men's competition.

Cameron Norrie will also be flying the flag high for Great Britain and is looking good for a seeded spot at the tournament, but Holger Rune will play no part in Miami due to injury.

On the women's side, Sabalenka will have to fend off all of Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova to retain her title in Florida.

British number one Emma Raducanu could have a shot at revenge against the latter after her Indian Wells humiliation, and she is joined in the main draw by Sonay Kartal, Francesca Jones and Katie Boulter, who replaced the injured Lois Boisson.