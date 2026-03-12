Preview: Indian Wells: Jack Draper vs. Daniil Medvedev - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 08:54

Around 24 hours after an intense fourth-round win over Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper returns to BNP Paribas Open action as the defending champion faces two-time Indian Wells finalist Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-final.

The British No. 1 needed all his resilience to mount a comeback and now takes on one of the in-form players on the ATP Tour in Medvedev, who is bidding to reach a fourth consecutive semi-final in the Californian desert.

Match preview

Draper’s tenacity and determination are standout qualities, and the left-hander pulled out all the stops to recover from losing the opening set against Djokovic and seal a comeback win in two hours and 36 minutes.

When many might have let their heads drop after losing the opener, the defending champion raised his level — especially on serve — to clinch the second set and then drew on his mental strength to refocus after failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the decider.

By defeating Djokovic on Wednesday, Draper secured his first top-10 victory since getting the better of Carlos Alcaraz 12 months ago, and his winning streak in Tennis Paradise has now stretched to nine matches.

Few would have expected the 24-year-old to find a level this high in only his second tour-level event since returning from an arm injury that had kept him out of action since last year’s US Open.

Instead, Draper — who has now improved to 18-4 across his last six Masters 1000 tournaments — is looking to secure a 19th victory in that period and extend his nine-match winning run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Facing Medvedev so soon after one gruelling battle with Djokovic may be unkind on the British star’s body, but the challenge posed by the Russian must be overcome to reach another last-four match in the desert.

While Alcaraz’s form has dominated the headlines so far in 2026, nobody on the men’s tour has won more matches than the two-time Indian Wells finalist, whose latest success improved his record to 16-3.

Medvedev, who faced no break points in three consecutive matches — against Jenson Brooksby and Felix Auger-Aliassime in Dubai and in his second-round victory over Alejandro Tabilo — has lost serve only once all tournament, against Alex Michelsen on Wednesday, underlining his incredible level.

Now aiming to extend his seven-match tour-level winning streak, the 30-year-old — who has not dropped a set across two tournaments in Dubai and Indian Wells — is looking to reach a fourth straight semi-final in California.

Already up to 16 wins this year, no player on the men’s tour has as many victories, and the Brisbane and Dubai title-holder will look to outlast the Indian Wells defending champion to set up a semi-final against either Arthur Fils or Alexander Zverev.

Tournament so far

Jack Draper:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6 6-3 6-2

Third round: vs. Francisco Cerundolo 6-1 7-5

Round of 16: vs. Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-4 7-6[5]

Daniil Medvedev:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Alejandro Tabilo 6-4 6-2

Third round: vs. Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-0

Round of 16: vs. Alex Michelsen 6-2 6-4



Head To Head

Rome Masters (2024) - Round of 64: Medvedev 7-5 6-4

Medvedev and Draper have met once on the ATP Tour, with the Russian prevailing on the clay courts in Rome two years ago.

Given that the Brit was ranked No. 40 in the world at the time, much has changed ahead of their first hard-court encounter in California, where Draper has now won nine matches in a row.

Medvedev holds a 23-8 career record at the tournament, where his 74.2% win rate is bettered only in Miami (75%) among Masters 1000 events.

We say: Medvedev to win in two sets

Wednesday’s exertions are sure to have taken a toll on Draper, who also needed three sets against Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round, and the lack of a day’s rest leaves him at a disadvantage with limited recovery time.

With Medvedev the significantly fresher player, the Russian — who has won six of his last seven matches against top-20 opponents — is favoured to take down the defending champion for a place in the last four.