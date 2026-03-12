Indian Wells: Watch the moment Jack Draper beats Novak Djokovic in epic last-16 comeback

By Ben Knapton | 12 Mar 2026 07:31

British number one and defending Indian Wells Open champion Jack Draper kept up his pursuit of back-to-back Masters titles by defeating Novak Djokovic in a fourth-round three-set epic.

The 2025 title holder had battled past Roberto Bautista Agut and Francisco Cerundolo to set up a dream date with Djokovic, who was competing in a record-breaking 113th last-16 match at an ATP 1000 event.

Draper and Djokovic were meeting for just the second time on the ATP Tour following their inaugural clash at Wimbledon 2021, where the 24-time major winner took down the home favourite in four sets in the first round.

However, Draper completed a revenge mission nearly five years in the making, as the defending champion came from a set down to prevail 4-6 6-4 7-6[5] against the third seed, who will not be going for an unprecedented sixth Indian Wells title.

Going into the 2026 tournament, Djokovic and Roger Federer stood level with a record five Indian Wells titles apiece, and the Serbian will no longer be able to overtake the Swiss following his extraordinary defeat to Draper.

Whether Djokovic - who turns 39 in two months - will return for another shot at glory in 2027 remains to be seen, and Draper may have closed the curtain on the legendary player's Indian Wells career.

Indian Wells: How Jack Draper took down Novak Djokovic in last-16 epic

The moment Jack Draper defeated Djokovic in an epic in #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/xaeiROfd6b — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2026

As perhaps to be expected in a match between the defending champion and the five-time winner, neither man gave an inch in the first set, which saw nine consecutive holds and no break opportunities in any of them.

Djokovic found a second wind in game 10, though, breaking Draper to 15 to claim a 1-0 advantage, but the Brit responded immediately after the restart with an early break of his own.

The never-say-die attitude of Djokovic came to the fore as the Serbian levelled at 3-3, but the 38-year-old lost serve to love in the ninth game and could not stop Draper from tying the match, despite saving two set points in the next game.

At 15-40 down on serve in the third game of the third set, Djokovic's resilience came to the fore as he levelled matters at deuce, but that resilience was short lived as Draper earned the pivotal break.

Djokovic hinted at an outrageous turnaround when he broke back for 5-5 - while Draper was serving for the match - and took a 4-3 lead in the defining tie-breaker courtesy of two mini-breaks.

However, Draper responded in the exact same fashion, before firing a ferocious backhand that Djokovic could only return into the net on match point.

Draper - who served 13 aces en route to victory - was then able to revel in his first top-10 victory since beating Carlos Alcaraz in last year's Indian Wells semis, before thrashing Holger Rune in the final.

The 14th seed will now meet Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals for the chance to face either good friend Alcaraz or compatriot Cameron Norrie in a mouth-watering semi-final.