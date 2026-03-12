Preview: Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Cameron Norrie - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Mar 2026 03:25 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 03:26

Facing quick turnarounds after effortlessly dispatching their fourth-round opponents, Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie are set to clash in Thursday’s quarter-final match at the BNP Paribas Open.

The encounter between these former Indian Wells champions promises to be intriguing, particularly given the British star’s previous success against the Spanish player, who is aiming for his fifth consecutive semi-final appearance in Tennis Paradise.

Match preview

After a challenging opening set in the third round that gave Arthur Rinderknech hope of an upset a couple of days earlier, Alcaraz was in no mood to offer any handouts on Wednesday against Ruud.

The Spanish star broke the Norwegian’s serve early and maintained control throughout his 6-1, 7-6 (2) victory over the 13th seed.

The 22-year-old faced no break points during his one-hour and 30-minute win, improving his overall record against Ruud to 6-1 while also notching his 15th victory of 2026.

By securing Wednesday's win, the top seed has tied Stefan Edberg (1987) and Jannik Sinner (2024) for the most wins by players under 23 to achieve 15 victories at the start of a season.

In this form, the world No. 1 is nearly unstoppable as he heads into this year’s last-eight contest, seeking to enhance his impressive 23-3 record in the Californian desert.

Norrie aims to be the first man since Andy Murray in 2021 to defeat Alcaraz before reaching a semi-final, with the retired Brit clinching a three-hour victory over the teenage Spaniard back then.

It will be fascinating to see if the 30-year-old left-hander draws inspiration from his fellow retired Brit in Thursday's match, but his current form in the desert has certainly bolstered his prospects.

The former world No. 8 has secured three consecutive straight-set wins over Mackenzie McDonald, Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata, notably dropping just 19 games en route to his first quarter-final since 2023 and third overall.

Norrie’s only success at this stage came during his title run in 2021, which remains his sole Masters title to date.

Having struggled to string together wins in 2026 prior to Indian Wells, Norrie has played at a different level in California, reaching a fourth quarter-final at the event, but will need to elevate his game even further to halt Alcaraz's winning streak.

Tournament so far

Carlos Alcaraz:

First round: (Bye)

Second round: vs. Grigor Dimitrov 6-2 6-3

Third round: vs. Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: vs. Casper Ruud 6-1 7-6(2)

Cameron Norrie:

First round: (Bye)

Second round: vs. Mackenzie McDonald 6-2 6-3

Third round: vs. Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: vs. Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-2

Head To Head

Paris Masters (2025) – Round of 32: Norrie 4-6 6-3 6-4

Wimbledon (2025) – Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-2 6-3 6-3

Rio de Janeiro (2023) – Final: Norrie 5-7 6-4 7-5

Buenos Aires (2023) – Final: Alcaraz 6-3 7-5

Cincinnati Masters (2022) – Quarter-final: Norrie 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4

Madrid Masters (2022) – Round of 16: Alcaraz 6-4 6-7(4) 6-3

Indian Wells Masters (2022) – Quarter-final: Alcaraz 6-4 6-3

US Open (2021) – First round: Alcaraz 6-4 6-4 6-3

While Alcaraz won their first three meetings in this head-to-head, Norrie has since secured three victories in their past five encounters on the ATP Tour.

Although Alcaraz claimed their first two meetings on hard courts, including a quarter-final here four years ago, Norrie has triumphed over the eight-time Masters champion in their last two meetings, one of which was under indoor conditions.

Norrie’s win over Alcaraz early in the Paris Masters late last year makes him the only player since David Goffin in Miami 12 months ago to defeat the Spaniard prior to a final.

As he approaches Thursday’s match, the Brit holds a 3-5 record against top-10 opponents in the last 52 weeks, with two of those victories coming against Alcaraz in Paris and De Minaur in the third round.

We say: Alcaraz to win in two sets

Despite Norrie intermittently having the upper hand in some of their recent matches, it is difficult to bet against Alcaraz at this point.

Unless there's a significant drop-off in his performance, the Spanish sensation is expected to secure another win in straight sets and improve his unbeaten start to 2026.