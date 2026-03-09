Preview: Indian Wells: Joao Fonseca vs. Jannik Sinner - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Mar 2026 17:28 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 17:28

Fresh from becoming the first Brazilian to reach the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open since 2012, Joao Fonseca aims to stun Jannik Sinner in Tuesday’s last-16 match.

The 19-year-old dispatched Tommy Paul in straight sets, dropping just five games en route to a 6-2, 6-3 win, but Sinner will undoubtedly pose the teenager’s sternest challenge so far in his embryonic ATP Tour career.

Match preview

Whisper it, but is Fonseca up to something in the desert after breaking new ground at a Masters tournament?

The well-supported Brazilian teenager’s run at the tournament could have ended in the second round when he faced Karen Khachanov, only for the youngster to save two match points in that comeback victory over the 16th seed.

Following that up by dropping just five games against home favourite Paul on Sunday, Fonseca is indeed riding a positive wave after a 6-2, 6-3 win over the American.

That victory has secured participation in a Masters 1000 fourth round for the first time; however, the 19-year-old must now overcome arguably the finest player on hard courts to reach his first quarter-final at this level.

Holding a 4-3 record for the season after overcoming a 1-3 start to 2026, the world No. 35 now bids to take down a seemingly back-to-form second seed in the Californian desert.

© Iconsport / Charles Baus/CSM

Sinner will look to avoid coming unstuck against the first-time last-16 participant on Tuesday, fresh from a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over Denis Shapovalov.

The match did not get off to a positive start for the world No. 2, who dropped serve to love in his first service game, only to respond by losing just four more games against his left-handed opponent, who took a set off him in their previous meeting at last year’s US Open.

Showing signs of an apparent return to form this season after a slow start by his lofty standards, the 24-year-old now bids to reach another quarter-final in Tennis Paradise.

Not since a defeat to Taylor Fritz in 2021 has the four-time Grand Slam champion lost a fourth-round match in California — he withdrew before his 2022 last-16 clash with Nick Kyrgios — highlighting his remarkable consistency over the past two years and a bit.

Now, the Italian star, whose latest victory tied him with retired compatriot Fabio Fognini (96) for Masters 1000 wins, aims to avoid defeat in the desert to anyone not named Carlos Alcaraz, having suffered semi-final losses to the Spaniard in 2023 and 2024.

Tournament so far

Joao Fonseca:

First round: vs. Raphael Collignon 7-6(2) 6-4

Second round: vs. Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4

Third round: vs. Tommy Paul 6-2 6-3

Jannik Sinner:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Dalibor Svrcina 6-1 6-1

Third round: vs. Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-2

Head To Head

Tuesday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two men on the ATP Tour, with the victor taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head.

While Fonseca is 1-2 against top-10 opponents, his two defeats have come against players in the top five — Jack Draper and Fritz — although he did take a set off the American in Eastbourne last year before falling in three tight sets.

However, facing Sinner on Tuesday will present the teenager with his toughest challenge yet on the men’s tour.

Much will depend on the youngster unsettling the second seed with his aggressive style, especially on his forehand wing, as well as the world No. 2 preventing the teenager from getting more opportunities to attack his second serve.

We say: Sinner to win in two sets

Fonseca is undeniably talented and may well become a future Masters champion and possibly challenge for Grand Slams.

Nonetheless, this version of Sinner, who appears to be playing close to his top level after a below-par start to 2026, is fancied to get the job done in two.

Only Alcaraz has defeated the Italian in California in the second seed’s last two appearances, and the expectation is for things to remain that way after Tuesday.