Preview: Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie vs. Alex de Minaur - prediction, head-to-head, tournament so far

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Mar 2026 16:40

Former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie aims to be third-time lucky at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, when he faces Alex de Minaur in the third round.

The 2021 champion has not advanced beyond the third round in consecutive years, and he strives to reach the fourth round for the first time since his 2023 run to the last eight.

Match preview

Fresh off emulating Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rudeski to become the fourth British man to record 50 wins at Masters 1000 tournaments, Norrie now bids for his best performance in California since 2023.

Saturday's 6-2, 6-3 victory over Mackenzie McDonald was made possible by a commendable performance on serve, which saw him win 80.6% on his first deliveries — his best in that regard since January's 88% against Hugo Gaston — ending a two-match losing streak before the second-round match against the American.

Norrie may probably never have it as good in California, where a successful run in the desert five years ago culminated in an eventual title, marking the 29-year-old’s only Masters 1000 triumph.

While the next two years saw progress to the last eight, the former British No.1 has been knocked out in the third round in 2024 and 2025, losing to Gael Monfils and Tommy Paul, respectively.

Aiming to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2023, the British star hopes to leverage previous success in the desert to advance to the last 16 at the expense of De Minaur.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

The 11-time ATP titleholder needed two hours and 20 minutes to beat Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, securing his first win since finally clinching the indoor Rotterdam title.

The victory places the world No.6 in the third round at Indian Wells for the third consecutive season, and overall for the fifth time.

Interestingly, the Australian has never advanced beyond the fourth round in California, where he now holds a 10-7 record after defeating Korda.

De Minaur's latest victory improves his season record to 11-3, a strong start by his standards, which he aims to build upon in Monday's third round.

While he is two wins away from breaking new ground in the desert, the Demon is focused solely on securing his place past a former champion in Monday's fourth round.

Tournament so far

Cameron Norrie:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Mackenzie McDonald 6-2 6-3

Alex de Minaur:

First round: Bye

Second round: vs. Sebastian Korda 4-6 6-4 6-4

Head To Head

United Cup (2024) - Round Robin: Norrie 6-4 2-6 7-6(2)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada (2023) - Round of 64: De Minaur 7-5 6-4

United Cup (2023) - Round Robin: Norrie 6-3 6-3

ATP Barcelona (2022) - Quarter-final: De Minaur 6-3 5-7 6-1

De Minaur and Norrie have split their four encounters on the ATP Tour, with both players securing two wins each ahead of their fifth clash.

Although De Minaur won their first match on the clay courts of Barcelona in 2022, Norrie has since defeated the Australian in two of the next three encounters, albeit both came at the United Cup.

While the Brit leads their hardcourt meetings 2-1, the Demon was the winner in their previous Masters 1000 clash on the surface, triumphing in Canada three years ago.

We say: De Minaur to win in three sets

Although both have secured straight-set wins over each other in the past, their four meetings have been bookended by matches that went the distance — Barcelona and last year’s United Cup — and another three-setter may be on the horizon.

While Norrie is a former champion, De Minaur's momentum, excluding his Acapulco slip-up, suggests he will advance to the fourth round, where Alexander Bublik or compatriot Rinky Hijikata await.