Preview: Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Denis Shapovalov - prediction, form, head-to-head

Two former top-10 players face off in Wednesday’s BNP Paribas Open first-round match when Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov meet for the seventh time on the ATP Tour.

While neither player has found any real consistency in 2026, two opponents with a combined 16 titles ought to serve up one of the more intriguing round-one contests in the desert.

Match preview

The Sunshine Swing has never really been favourable to Tsitsipas throughout his career, highlighted by the Greek star’s identical 9–7 win-loss record in Indian Wells and Miami.

The 12-time ATP champion reached the quarter-finals of both Masters 1000 tournaments in 2021, but has not matched that performance since, exiting twice in the fourth round, once in the third and suffering one second-round elimination.

Nevertheless, anyone of a Tsitsipas persuasion will note that both round-four exits came in 2024 and 2025 after earlier eliminations in previous years, and the three-time Masters 1000 champion will hope for a deep run this time.

That aspiration is far from assured, though, given his indifferent start to the season, during which he holds a 9–5 record heading into the first ATP 1000 event of 2026.

Having gone undefeated at the season-opening United Cup, winning three in a row, the former world No. 3 has won just six of his next 11 matches on tour, and he enters the tournament in California losing to Andrey Rublev and Ugo Humbert in consecutive matches in Doha and Dubai.

© Imago / SOPA Images

While Shapovalov ideally should be looking to inflict a third straight loss on Tsitsipas, the Canadian lefty has also suffered consecutive defeats on tour in Dallas and Dubai, albeit having reached the semi-finals in the former before losing in three tight sets to Ben Shelton.

Returning to the United States after falling to world No. 124 Pablo Carreno Busta in the Middle East, the former world No. 10 heads into the Sunshine Double looking to improve on his 4–4 record for the season.

A positive record over his opponent in California should bode well for the left-handed four-time title holder, who has won three of the previous four meetings with Tsitsipas.

However, a 7–7 win-loss record at Indian Wells highlights his below-par to mixed results in the desert, even if a semi-final run in Miami and an overall 12–7 record at the second Masters 1000 tournament of the Sunshine Swing underline his potential on North American hard courts.

With the winner of the first-round encounter to face Tomas Martin Etcheverry, whoever comes through on Wednesday ought to fancy his prospects of reaching the third round, where Jannik Sinner possibly awaits.

Head To Head

Miami Open (2024) - Round of 64: Shapovalov 6-2 6-4

ATP Barcelona (2023) - Round of 16: Tsitsipas 6-3 6-2

ATP Cup (2020) - Group Stage: Shapovalov 7-6(6) 7-6(4)

Miami Open (2019) - Round of 16: Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 7-6(3)

Monte-Carlo Masters (2018) - Round of 64: Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4

Australian Open (2018) - Round of 128: Shapovalov 6-1 6-3 7-6(5)

Shapovalov holds a 4–2 advantage over Tsitsipas in their head-to-head ahead of this week’s first-round meeting in California.

Notably, both of the Greek’s wins have come on clay courts — Monte Carlo (2018) and Barcelona (2023) — with the Canadian winning all four of their tussles on hard courts.

Another statistic not in Tsitsipas’s favour is his recent record against left-handed players since the start of 2025, losing three of four meetings, with a Davis Cup win over Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez — then ranked No. 222 in the world — his only triumph in the last 12 months.

We say: Shapovalov to win in three sets

It is hard to look beyond another Shapovalov victory over Tsitsipas in Indian Wells.

Although both players enter the Masters 1000 event in indifferent form, the Canadian’s 4–0 record over the 12-time titleholder on hard courts should serve him well as he strives to maintain his 100% record over the Greek star on this surface.