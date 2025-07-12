A merciless Iga Swiatek rips Amanda Anisimova to shreds in a totally one-sided Wimbledon final to win the title with a 6-0 6-0 victory.

A merciless Iga Swiatek ripped Amanda Anisimova to shreds in a totally one-sided Wimbledon final to win the title with a 6-0 6-0 victory on Centre Court.

The Polish eighth seed took all of 57 minutes to annihilate an error-strewn Anisimova, as she became just the second player in Open Era history to win a Grand Slam Women's Singles final without dropping a game.

Only Steffi Graf - against Natasha Zvereva at the 1988 French Open - also claimed a major singles crown with a double bagel, as Swiatek finally added a long-awaited grass-court crown to her CV.

The 24-year-old lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish just one month on from reaching her maiden grass-court final at Bad Homburg - where she lost to Jessica Pegula - but she can now proudly claim to have conquered all three surfaces.

Now a six-time Grand Slam champion, Swiatek has also maintained her exceptional perfect major finals record, following on from successes at Roland-Garros (2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024) and the US Open (2024).

The Pole dropped a mere 35 games en route to her first Wimbledon title - no women's singles player since Martina Navratilova in 1990 had lost as many games during a successful SW19 run.

How Swiatek annihilated Anisimova to achieve Wimbledon dream



On the back of an astonishing three-set triumph over Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, Anisimova ought to have feared no foe after taking down the world number one, whose big hitting was met by even bigger hitting from the American.

However, nerves got the better of the American right from the off, as she totted up unforced error after unforced error, registering a mammoth 14 in the first set alone.

Anisimova still managed more winners than Swiatek in the opening set - although her three to the Pole's two were largely trivial - and the former's mistakes kept on coming as she found herself overwhelmed by the occasion.

At the same time, Swiatek was ruthless when the gilt-edged opportunities came her way, converting six of her nine break points and etching her name onto the trophy with one final backhand winner.

While Saturday's final was a painful watch for many - even for those who were not directly egging on Anisimova - the American's revival from last year's qualifying failure and her mental burnout from 2023 makes her unforeseen run to the final all the more applaudable.