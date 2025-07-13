Carlos Alcaraz's dreams of a phenomenal Wimbledon three-peat are crushed by Jannik Sinner in Sunday's men's singles final, as the world number one clinches his maiden SW19 title courtesy of a four-set success.

Fuelled by the agony of losing June's French Open showpiece match to his Spanish foe, Sinner produced the comeback goods on this occasion, fighting back to succeed 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 in just over three hours.

Clinching his fourth Grand Slam title and second of the year after retaining his Australian Open crown, Sinner made even more history for his nation, becoming the first Italian to win the Wimbledon Men's or Women's singles trophy.

The 23-year-old is also the first male or female player from his country to claim Grand Slam titles on multiple surfaces, as he snapped Alcaraz's astonishing 24-match win sequence on the lawns of SW19.

The records continued to tumble for the world number one, who also became the first player born since 1990 to beat multiple reigning Men's Singles champions at majors, and the youngest since Novak Djokovic in 2011.

As well as condemning Alcaraz to his first Wimbledon singles loss since 2022, Sinner subjected the world number two to his maiden defeat in a Grand Slam final, and the Italian now has a total of 20 top-level singles titles to his name.

While Saturday's women's final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova was not a contest in the slightest, Sunday's showpiece was always anticipated to be a close-run affair between the two best players on the planet.

Alcaraz kicked off his trophy defence in desired fashion, capitalising on early Sinner serving mistakes to take the opener with a sensational backhand winner on the stretch.

The Italian landed just 56% of his first-serve points in the opener, but after Alcaraz's astounding winner at the end of the first set, it was Sinner's turn to whip out the glorious groundstrokes in set two.

The 23-year-old pulled off a terrific forehand winner to level the match and rectified his serving errors from the first set, winning 72% of his second-serve points in the second set and displaying superior athleticism to the two-time defending champion.

Alcaraz's struggles worsened in set three, as the world number two only landed 43% of his first serves and registered a mere nine winners, while Sinner banked 15 and did not face a single break point again.

The ever-clinical Sinner needed just one opportunity to break the Alcaraz serve in a pivotal set four, one in which the 2023 and 2024 champion had two golden chances to break back at 3-4 down.

However, the Italian held his nerve to beat away both of them, and despite netting on his first championship point, a venomous serve down the T proved too hot for Alcaraz to handle on his second opportunity.