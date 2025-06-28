Sports Mole challenges you to name every Wimbledon women's singles champion of the Open Era.

Many a fascinating storyline has already been written before the 2025 Wimbledon Championships women's singles tournament gets underway, where a plethora of world-class superstars will endeavour to rip the crown out of Barbora Krejcikova's grasp.

The Czechwoman conquered SW19 with success over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 final, but there are 16 seeds ahead of her this time around, including a world number one more determined than ever to finally come good on the grass.

Aryna Sabalenka is still yet to win a top-level singles title on the surface, but she has two Wimbledon semi-finals to her name already and has an added motivation to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish after her Coco Gauff-inflicted French Open heartbreak.

The American second seed has the exact same goal in mind, as do the likes of Iga Swiatek - only the eighth-highest seed - Australian Open winner Madison Keys and British number one Emma Raducanu, one of several home favourites bidding to spring a summertime surprise.

