Jannik Sinner ripped up the history books yet again on Sunday night, overcoming fierce on-court rival Carlos Alcaraz to close out a phenomenal 2025 season with the ATP Finals title.

The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion lost out to Alcaraz for the year-end number one ranking earlier in the tournament, but he claimed the top prize in Turin thanks to a 7-6[4] 7-5 victory in a disrupted final.

The showpiece match was halted after just a few sets due to a medical emergency in the stands, but after play resumed, world number two Sinner surged to an unprecedented victory in front of the home crowd.

The 24-year-old's triumph means that he is the first-ever player to win back-to-back ATP Finals crowns without dropping a single set, having also won the 2024 edition with a perfect match record.

Furthermore, at 24 years and 85 days old, Sinner is the fourth-youngest man to win successive ATP Finals competitions, after a 21-year-old Lleyton Hewitt, a 22-year-old Ivan Lendl and a 23-year-old Roger Federer.

Sinner's 100% record in Turin also means that the Italian trailblazer has pocketed an extortionate $5,071,000 (£3.9m) - the largest pay-check in the history of the competition.

After Alcaraz squandered a set point in the 12th game of the opener, Sinner did not look back after earning the first mini-break of the tie-breaker, but the Italian had to front up in the face of adversity during the second set.

The defending champion lost serve straight away following the restart as Alcaraz established a 3-1 lead, but Sinner clawed his way back to 3-3 and earned the final, critical break when the Spaniard was serving to stay in the match.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz will now deservedly put their feet up for the holiday period, and they do so having claimed an astounding 14 titles between them across ATP Tour and Grand Slam tournaments.

The top two players in the world dominated the majors - Sinner triumphing at Wimbledon and the Australian Open while Alcaraz conquered New York and Roland-Garros - and the latter also achieved Masters success in Monte-Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati.

Sinner only managed the one ATP 1000 title - taking this month's Paris Masters honour - and Alcaraz also earned three tournament wins at ATP 500 level compared to Sinner's two.

The pair also contested no fewer than six finals against each other in 2025 - four going Alcaraz's way and Sinner winning the other two - and assuming both stay fit for the duration of the 2026 tournament, expect several more tantalising trophy matches on all surfaces in the coming months.