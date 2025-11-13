Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2025 Davis Cup finals, including how to watch, TV and streaming options, dates, schedule and whether Great Britain are playing at the tournament.

From one Italian city to another, the 2025 Davis Cup Finals will soon take precedence over the ATP Finals, which are currently well underway in Turin.

Some of the planet's most revered names in the sport will then make the short trek to Bologna to represent their countries in the pinnacle of men's international tennis, which concludes a lengthy 11-month process from the playoffs to the eight-team finals.

The Davis Cup last eight brings the curtain down on the senior men's tennis action for the year - some of the stars of tomorrow will take part in December's Next Gen ATP Finals - but what exactly will this year's international showpiece entail?

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about the 2025 Davis Cup Finals.

When and where are the 2025 Davis Cup Finals?

The 2025 Davis Cup Finals are being held from November 18 to November 23 at the Bologna Fiere Exhibition Centre in Italy.

Matches will be held on indoor hard courts at the SuperTennis Arena, which can hold between 3,000 and 5,000 spectators.

Are Great Britain playing at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals?

For the first time since 2018, the Great Britain team will not be playing at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals, having lost to Japan in the qualifying rounds.

GB defeated Poland 3-1 in World Group I to advance to the Finals qualifiers, but after taking a 2-1 lead against Japan in their next contest, they fell to a 3-2 defeat as Billy Harris and Jacob Fearnley lost to Kei Nishikori and Yoshihito Nishioka respectively.

Which nations are playing at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals?

Holders and host nation Italy will defend their title against Austria, France, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Argentina and Germany in the 2025 Davis Cup Finals.

2025 Davis Cup Finals schedule

All times UK

Quarter-finals:



November 18: France vs. Belgium (3pm)

November 19: Italy vs. Austria (3pm)

November 20: Spain vs. Czech Republic (9am)

November 20: Argentina vs. Germany (not before 4pm)



Semi-finals:



November 21: Italy/Austria vs. France/Belgium (3pm)

November 22: Spain/Czech Republic vs. Argentina/Germany (11am)



Final:



November 23: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2 (2pm)



2025 Davis Cup Finals format

All ties will be played as a best-of-three format, consisting of two singles rubbers and a final doubles battle if the two nations are tied at 1-1 after the first two contests.

Matches are best of three sets, as is the case for all non-Grand Slam competitions.

How to watch the 2025 Davis Cup Finals

For viewers in the UK, the 2025 Davis Cup Finals will be shown live on BBC Sport and the BBC iPlayer - alternatively, fans can catch the action on The Tennis Channel.

A full list of international broadcasters can be found here.

Are Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz playing at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals?

Current world number two Jannik Sinner inspired Italy to Davis Cup glory during the 2024 finals - it was his win against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the final that sealed a 2-0 victory for the holders.

However, the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion will not be participating in this year's competition, instead prioritising extra rest and preparation for his Melbourne title defence next January.

In contrast, Sinner's fierce on-court rival Carlos Alcaraz has been nominated to the Spain squad for the 2025 competition, while world number three Alexander Zverev headlines the Germany selection.

With Sinner not involved, Lorenzo Musetti - who is currently competing alongside his compatriot, Alcaraz and Zverev at the ATP Tour Finals - is the standout name in the Italy squad, which also comprises 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, the French squad is led by world number 28 Arthur Rinderknech, who memorably lost to his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the final of this year's Shanghai Masters.

Jiri Lehecha and Jakub Mensik - both housed inside the top 20 of the ATP Rankings - will fly the flag high for the Czech Republic, while world number 21 Francisco Cerundolo is the one to watch for Argentina.