Dennis Wise confirmed for 'I'm A Celebrity'
Former Wimbledon, Millwall and Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise signs up to take part in the 2017 edition of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'
Former England international Dennis Wise has been confirmed as a member of the lineup for this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 50-year-old arrived in Brisbane on Friday to take part in the 2017 edition of the show, which gets under way Down Under next weekend.

Wise, formerly of Wimbledon, Chelsea and Millwall, joins the likes of Jimmy Bullard, Kieron Dyer and Wayne Bridge in taking part in the ITV show in recent years.

A source is quoted by The Sun as saying: "Dennis was known for his competitive style on the pitch and bosses hope he will bring the same to the jungle. He doesn't mince words and will have a few opinions that'll make great telly."

Wise is arguably best known for his time at Chelsea, where he made his debut in 1990 and went on to make a total of 332 league appearances before leaving for a short spell with Leicester City in 2001.

