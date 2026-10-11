When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 title? Max Verstappen cruises to Singapore Grand Prix triumph

Max Verstappen has cruised to victory in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli setting up a chance to seal the F1 title in the United States later this month.

Despite being pushed by Charles Leclerc off the line, Verstappen held off the early challenge from the Ferrari to lead from start to finish.

On his 250th race start, success for the Dutchman marked the first time that he has won in Singapore.

While Leclerc enjoyed contrasting fortunes to his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton to finish in second, Antonelli secured another important podium.

Although the Italian picked up several strikes for breaching track limits, the threat of a penalty did not stop him from claiming third and moving ever closer to the F1 crown.

THE TOP TEN IN SINGAPORE ? #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/JdBZqyfb0m — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2026

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth respectively as Hamilton paid the price for starting on the medium tyre.

A one-stop strategy quickly changed to an intended two-stop, but such were the developments behind him that the Briton and his team felt it was worthwhile taking the risk and staying out.

However, Piastri passed him during the closing stages to push him down to sixth, when a different tyre choice would have likely earned him a podium.

George Russell only finishing in ninth position has opened the door for Antonelli to win the world title for the first time in Austin in two weeks time.

How can Antonelli win F1 world title at United States Grand Prix?

Antonelli now sits 102 points ahead of Russell with a maximum of six races remaining.

If Antonelli wins in the United States and Russell finishes ninth or lower, the title will go to the 20-year-old.

Russell also faces a battle to hold onto second spot in the Drivers' Standings, with just 37 points separating the Mercedes driver and sixth place.

Hamilton is now just nine points behind his compatriot, Verstappen is eight points adrift of Hamilton, and Leclerc trails Verstappen by six points.