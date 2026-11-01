Kimi Antonelli makes F1 history with title win at Mexico City Grand Prix, Max Verstappen takes race victory

Kimi Antonelli has become the youngest Formula 1 world champion in history as Max Verstappen wins Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Only requiring a ninth-placed finish or higher, the 20-year-old enjoyed a drama-free race to seal third spot behind Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Not only does Antonelli becomes the youngest-ever winner of an F1 title at 20 years and 68 days, he ends a 73-year wait for an Italian to become the top dog in the sport.

Verstappen leads Hamilton and Antonelli in Mexico City! ? Here are the points finishers ⬇️ #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/7LiOozYzuw — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026

After the high of earning his first pole in Ferrari colours on Saturday, Hamilton was left raging with teammate Charles Leclerc after the first lap.

Leclerc moved into first place by being aggressive alongside Hamilton and gaining the position by going off the track. Although a five-second penalty later followed, Leclerc benefitted from the clean air until his first pit-stop, much to the frustration of Hamilton.

Verstappen, on the medium tyres in comparison to the softs of the Ferraris, stayed behind Leclerc and followed him into the pits, subsequently taking the lead in the process.

With overtaking difficult, a lull until the closing stages of the Grand Prix felt likely, but a red flag for Valtteri Bottas crashing out and his Cadillac damaging barriers led to a delay with 25 laps remaining.

On the second standing start, Hamilton make full use of starting on the cleaner side of the track to surge past Leclerc, but he could make no inroads on Verstappen despite their cars making small contact at the first corner.

The joy. The elation. Kimi Antonelli, you have made history today ?‍? #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/wl85T05JF9 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026

Behind them, Antonelli came under no threat from Leclerc and Lando Norris behind him, allowing him to enjoy his crowning moment.

Verstappen takes advantage in race for second place in Formula 1 standings

While he is 119 points behind Antonelli, Verstappen is now two point ahead of Hamilton in the race for the runners-up spot.

Russell has dropped down to fourth position, nine points behind Hamilton, while Leclerc is a further five points down the standings.