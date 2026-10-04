Max Verstappen wins Bahrain Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli closes in on F1 title after more George Russell disappointment

Max Verstappen wins his first race of 2026 with victory in a chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix, but George Russell's world title hopes appear all but over.

The start was delayed due to rain, before there was confusion over the grid order due to reported software issues.

Despite the differing tyre choices during the early stages of the race leading to drivers quickly moving up and down the pack, Verstappen soon regained the lead from Kimi Antonelli to dominate the majority of the race.

Russell was already giving up ground to Mercedes teammate and Championship leader Antonelli when sitting in third during a late safety car.

However, a power unit failure led to Russell having to abruptly stop his car, allowing Antonelli to add 18 more points to his Championship lead.

His retirement left Isack Hadjar and Lewis Hamilton - who dropped down to 18th during the opening laps - in a straight shootout for the final podium.

Hamilton came out on top, passing the Red Bull who was then overtaken by Charles Leclerc to drop down to fifth.

Fernando Alonso delivered his best result of the season in the Aston Martin with eighth spot, while Lando Norris had to be content with ninth after a mistake under the safety car saw him give up several positions.

How many points does Antonelli lead Russell in F1 title race?

With seven races remaining, Antonelli now holds an 84-point advantage over Russell.

Hamilton's sixth podium of the year has left him 22 points behind his British compatriot.

Verstappen, locked on the same points as Norris, is now just three points behind fourth-placed Leclerc.