Kimi Antonelli wins Spanish Grand Prix as Lando Norris loses out on VSC

Kimi Antonelli has edged closer to winning the Formula 1 world title with victory in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Italian looked on course for a testing weekend when twice having to give up a position due to cutting corners on the opening lap.

However, Max Verstappen controversially had to give up two positions - going from second to fourth due to Lewis Hamilton being behind Antonelli - soon afterwards, and it promoted the Championship leader to second.

Lando Norris had been clear of the field in his McLaren on lap 15, but the use of the virtual safety car dealt a major blow to the Briton's race.

Antonelli and Verstappen were able to pit before it ended, whereas Norris could not, and what was essentially a free pit stop put them ahead of Norris, who would drop down to fifth.

With the new track in Madrid offering limited overtaking, it allowed Antonelli to control the remainder of the race out front and win from 4.351 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Norris had to make do with third in a race that promised much more, while Charles Leclerc was the best of the rest but nearly half-a-minute behind Antonelli.

Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton had to withdraw from the Grand Prix during its early stage due to brake failure.

Kimi Antonelli wins Round 14 ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris! ?



Here are your points finishers at the MADRING ?#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/ztiAr8zTRY — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2026

How does the F1 title race look after Spanish Grand Prix?

Antonelli now sits 81 points clear of fellow Mercedes driver George Russell, who drops a further 15 points behind the 20-year-old.

Russell is 20 points ahead of Hamilton, who clings onto third, but Norris is now within five points of the seven-time world champion.

Despite his sixth podium of the season, Verstappen remains 22 points behind Leclerc.

Liam Lawson collecting a sixth-placed finish takes him to within 12 points of fellow Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar, who remains on the sidelines with a wrist injury.