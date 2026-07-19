Kimi Antonelli wins Belgian Grand Prix, extends F1 Championship lead after opening-lap George Russell crash

By Darren Plant | 19 Jul 2026 16:33

Kimi Antonelli has strengthened his Formula 1 title bid with victory in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

After retirements in two of the last three races, the young Italian has been pegged back by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

However, in a race where contact between the two Britons led to Russell's opening-lap retirement, Antonelli led for large parts and successfully got the better of a resurgent Charles Leclerc.

Although a virtual safety car benefitted Leclerc in the Ferrari and enabled him to lead the race heading into the final quarter, Antonelli passing him was inevitable.

Max Verstappen, who initially overtook Antonelli on the opening lap, had to settle for third, 11-and-a-half seconds adrift of Antonelli.

A CRUCIAL lap for the title fight! ? pic.twitter.com/OX50rgk1U4 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 19, 2026

While Hamilton defied a five-second penalty for his part in the Russell incident to finish in fourth, the seven-time world champion could potentially drop further down the field due to an unsafe release from the Ferrari pit crew.

Oscar Piastri would be the immediate beneficiary should another penalty be handed out, while Isack Hadjar and Lando Norris - who finished within 10 seconds of Hamilton - will be interested observers.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Arvid Lindblad and Franco Colapinto completed the top 10.

How does the F1 Championship look?

If Hamilton's fourth-placed finish stands, Antonelli will hold a 45-point advantage over the legendary Brit.

Russell is only five points adrift of Hamilton, but Leclerc has moved to within 28 points of him after a second encouraging performance in a row.

Norris and Piastri remain fifth and sixth respectively. Defending champion Norris is 56 points behind Hamilton.