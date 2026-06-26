Preview: Austrian Grand Prix - track guide, start time, weather, how to watch, prediction

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 00:52 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 00:52

Two weeks after Lewis Hamilton's memorable victory in Barcelona, Formula 1 heads to Spielberg for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Kimi Antonelli still tops the drivers' championship, although his lead was reduced to 41 points following Hamilton's first win for Ferrari

Race Preview

Hamilton eyeing title charge

Hamilton is starting to dream of mounting a serious title push after following back-to-back second-place finishes with a long-awaited win in Barcelona.

Ferrari's decision to opt for three pit stops and a nicely timed safety car put Hamilton in first place, before the British driver proved why he is a seven-time world champion as he raced away from the field to win by a near 20-second margin.

After celebrating his first Grand Prix victory in red, Hamilton will want to continue to build the momentum in Austria, although he has not stood on the podium here since finishing in third spot in 2022.

In fact, Hamilton has only ever won the Austrian Grand Prix on one previous occasion, back in 2016 when he collided with his teammate Nico Rosberg on the last lap.

© Imago / Beautiful Sports

Leclerc, Antonelli looking to bounce back

Meanwhile, Leclerc is 42 points behind Hamilton after failing to finish the last two races.

The Monagasque driver crashed out in Monaco, before a hydraulic issue brought his Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix to a premature end.

Antonelli also failed to pick up any points in Barcelona after he suffered a terminal power unit-related issue just moments after overtaking his Mercedes teammate, George Russell.

Crucially for Antonelli, he still boasts a healthy lead in the drivers' championship, although he will want to avoid another pointless weekend and a repeat of last year's Austrian GP, which saw him crash into Verstappen on the first lap.

Mercedes will be keen to iron out the reliability issues that are threatening to hamper their season, while Russell will be desperate to get the better of his teammate on track as he bids to build upon his second place in Barcelona.

Big weekend for Red Bull

Red Bull have brought a significant upgrade package to the team's home race, as they bid to close the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

There is a sense that Red Bull's performances in Austria and the upcoming races before the summer break could influence Verstappen's decision as to whether he continues with the team or looks for a new challenge for 2027.

The Dutchman is historically a strong performer around the Red Bull Ring, but it would be a surprise to see Red Bull challenge for the win, even with a raft of upgrades.

Track Guide - Red Bull Ring

© Imago / Every Second Media

First official F1 Grand Prix: 1970

Circuit Length: 4.318km

Number of laps: 71

Lap record: Kimi Raikkonen 1:06.957 (2018)

Most race wins: Max Verstappen (4)

The Red Bull Ring held its first F1 race in 1970 before it spent 10 years off the calendar until its return as a redesigned, modernised circuit in the late 1990s.

The circuit spent more time off the calendar from 2004 to 2013 before it returned to the world of Formula 1 in 2014, when Nico Rosberg claimed the first of back-to-back victories at this venue.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas continued Mercedes success in Austria over the next two years before Verstappen enjoyed a period of domination with four wins in six years at this venue.

The last two editions of the Austrian GP have been productive for British drivers, with George Russell coming out on top in 2024 before Lando Norris got the better of his teammate in last year's Grand Prix.

Focusing on Sunday's Grand Prix, there will be four designated Straight Mode Zones, one along the start/finish straight, then one between turns 1 and 3, another from turn three and four and the final one between turns eight and nine.

Meanwhile, the detection point for Overtake Mode is situated just before the final corner.

Austrian GP schedule

What time does qualifying start for the Austrian GP?

Qualifying will start at 4pm local time and 3pm for UK viewers.

What time does the Austrian GP start?

Lights out for Sunday's Grand Prix will take place at 3pm local time, making it a 2pm start for F1 fans watching from the UK.

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has declared the Austrian GP a heat-hazard race, something that occurs at any event where the temperature is forecast to exceed 31°C anytime the cars are on track.

As a result, the drivers can use a cooling kit that is fitted on a fireproof top worn under their overalls.

Any driver who decides not to use the system must carry 5kg of ballast in their car to prevent any competitive advantage.

Saturday

As per the F1 website, the ambient temperature could reach a high of 32°C for Saturday's qualifying session. The track temperature could hit 52°C, while the maximum wind speed is likely to be around 25.2 km/h.

Sunday

Like Saturday, there is a 0% chance of rain for Sunday's race. The air temperature is forecast to hit 32°C, and the track temperature is likely to be 53°C. As for the winds, expect some gusts to reach 27 km/h.

How to watch the Austrian GP in the UK

TV

Sky customers with the relevant package will be able to watch Sunday's Grand Prix on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 channels.

Sky customers with the required package will be able to watch Sunday's race on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

Streaming

Sunday's race will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports app and Sky Go. Meanwhile, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass, which offers the flexibility to sign up for unlimited access or a day pass.

Highlights

Race highlights will be available on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel and the Sky Sports app.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of the race from 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

We say: Antonelli to win

Ferrari struggled in Friday's two practice sessions, leading to the belief that Mercedes could get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Antonelli has often shown greater raw pace than Russell this season, and barring any reliability issues, we think the Italian driver could clinch his seventh Grand Prix win of the season.