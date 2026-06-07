Kimi Antonelli survives chaotic Monaco Grand Prix to deliver victory in Monte Carlo, extend F1 Championship lead

By Darren Plant | 07 Jun 2026 16:41

Kimi Antonelli has extended his Formula 1 Drivers' Championship lead with victory in a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix.

While large parts of the race were a precession with Antonelli out in front, it was not a Grand Prix lacking in drama and unusual occurrences.

Max Verstappen stalled and experienced a power-unit issue from second on the grid and was forced to retire at the end of the opening lap.

There were continuing instances of drivers being handed five-second penalties through speeding in the pit-lane. At one point, six of the 18 drivers remaining in the race had been punished.

At the same time as the accuracy of the sensors was no doubt being questioned, there were two identical crashes on the slow final corner as both Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc lost grip and went into the barrier.

Although it appeared that debris may have been an issue, part of the track had broken up to the extent where drivers were losing grip should they drive over that particular area.

The race was red flagged and there was considerable as to whether it would restart, but the F1 stewards allowed the final 10 laps to take place from a standing start on the grid.

Scoring points in Monaco! ?



After a frantic finish, the Top ? is in ?#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/rqtKhYfKX7 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

Theoretically speaking, that gave Lewis Hamilton a chance to pass Antonelli into the first corner, but the 19-year-old held his nerve to see off that threat and cruise through to the end.

Hamilton achieved a second successive runners-up spot to continue on an upward trajectory, but penalties were lurking for the next two to finish.

Pierre Gasly dropped from third to seven due to two five-second penalties, while Isack Hadjar is currently in third pending the outcome of his own potential infringements.

Should he be penalised, Oscar Piastri will be promoted onto the podium, with Liam Lawson in line to advance to a career-best fourth position.

How does the Formula 1 Championship look?

Antonelli now sits a mammoth 66 points ahead of second place, which is held by Hamilton after George Russell finished outside of the points in Monaco after a number of penalties.

Leclerc is now 15 points adrift of his Ferrari teammate, while Piastri is fifth regardless of the outcome of Hadjar's punishment.

Norris is sixth - 98 points behind Antonelli - with Verstappen seven and 113 points behind top spot.