Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Kimi Antonelli stars again, Oscar Piastri shows promising signs

By Darren Plant | 28 Mar 2026 09:17

Kimi Antonelli sends a further message to Mercedes teammate George Russell with pole position for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old achieved the same feat in China earlier this month before going on to win his first-ever Formula 1 race.

While Russell may have expected to bounce back in Saturday's qualifying at Suzuka, Antonelli was fastest by 0.298 seconds.

Perhaps most concerningly for Russell, McLaren's Oscar Piastri qualified just 0.056 seconds slower than him, just two weeks after his car was not deemed ready to start the Chinese Grand Prix.

Russell said afterwards, as quoted by BBC Sport: "Really strange session. We were both very fast all weekend.

"We made some adjustments after final practice and in this qualifying we were nowhere so we have to try and understand."

Charles Leclerc's reputation as the early best of the rest behind the Mercedes continued as he secured another second-row spot on the grid.

Pole in Shanghai and now pole at Suzuka ??



No one can catch Kimi at the moment ?#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/k7WRIAPLGi — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026

However, defending champion Lando Norris was only 0.004 seconds adrift of him as he joined Piastri in backing up their improving performance in practice.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for sixth, while fellow Briton Arvid Lindblad again impressed by going 10th fastest in his Racing Bulls.

More frustration for Verstappen

There was more frustration for Max Verstappen, who failed to make it through to Q3 and will start in 11th place.

As well as being 0.158 seconds slower than teammate Isack Hadjar in Q2, the Dutchman felt that his Red Bull was "undriveable" at times during qualifying.

Verstappen is already 43 points adrift of Championship leader Russell in the Drivers' standings.