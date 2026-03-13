Preview: Chinese Grand Prix - track guide, start time, weather, how to watch, prediction

By Ben Sully | 13 Mar 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 23:05

One week on from the season opener in China, the 11 teams and 22 drivers will head to Shanghai for the 2026 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Shanghai International Circuit will host the first of six sprint weekends that will take place in 2026.

Race Preview

New rules thrown into the limelight

The first weekend of the new regulations drew a mixed response from F1 fans around the globe.

The battle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc in the early stages of the race was certainly positive, although the use of boost and overtake modes certainly raised the question about the authenticity of the overtaking.

However, some fans will already be exhausted by the new buzzword super-clipping, which is when engine harvesting occurs even at full throttle.

This was particularly evident in the run down to turn 11 and made for uneasy viewing for F1 purists.

Mercedes lead the pack

In regard to the race itself, Mercedes proved what many had thought before the season, that they would be the team to beat in 2026.

Russell made full use of the Mercedes package to win the first Grand Prix of the season and will be the favourite to repeat that feat in China.

Given the strength of the Mercedes power unit, Russell's closest challenge is likely to come from his 18-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli, who will be aiming to win his first Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull to battle for podium

Ferrari, meanwhile, will be hoping to get close to the Silver Arrows, although in reality they may have to settle for a podium battle with McLaren and Red Bull.

Leclerc finished in third place in Australia and perhaps could have threatened second if Ferrari pitted him and his teammate Lewis Hamilton under one of the two virtual safety cars.

Hamilton, who is still harbouring hopes of winning his eighth world championship, had to be content with a fourth-place finish in Melbourne, ensuring his wait for a first Ferrari podium will continue into the second race of the season.

The 41-year-old at least has fond memories of last season's Sprint win in China, which remains his one and only victory for the Scuderia.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will be one of Ferrari's main challengers for a podium spot, with the British driver looking for an improvement on last week's fifth-place finish.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Australian driver Oscar Piastri will be desperate for a positive performance in the other McLaren after crashing on his way to the grid at his home grand prix.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's first season as an engine manufacturer got off to a shaky start in Australia, where Isack Hadjar's debut in the senior team was curtailed by an engine failure on lap 11.

Max Verstappen managed to salvage sixth place after a crash in qualifying forced him to start from 20th position.

The four-time world champions will be hoping for more in China, although a difficult sprint qualifying suggests it could be a tricky weekend for Red Bull.

Who will be in the midfield battle?

Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls, are also using the Red Bull Ford Powertrains this season, and they made full use of their package to achieve an eighth-place finish with rookie Arvid Lindblad.

The 18-year-old will be hoping for another strong performance in the midfield in China, although he will face plenty of competition from Haas, Alpine and Audi, as well as his Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.

Williams and Aston Martin are not expected to feature in that midfield battle, having struggled to get a handle on the new regulations in the early stages of the 2026 season.

Track Guide - Shanghai International Circuit

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

First official Grand Prix: 2004

Circuit Length: 5.451km

Number of laps: 56

Lap record: Michael Schumacher - 1:32.238 (2004)

Most race wins: Lewis Hamilton (6)

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the Chinese Grand Prix, having stood on the top step on six occasions during his glittering career, twice with McLaren and four times with Mercedes.

There are only two other active drivers who have won the Chinese Grand Prix, partly due to the fact that a race was not held at this venue for four years until it returned in 2024.

Fernando Alonso has won the Chinese Grand Prix on three occasions, while Verstappen emerged victorious in 2024.

In regard to the track itself, the Shanghai circuit is characterised by twisty corners in the open stages of the lap, high-speed corners at turn seven and eight, before the drivers race down the 1.2km back straight towards the challenging hairpin.

Shanghai includes four 'straight modes', which are where the drivers can utilise the active aero on their cars.

As for 'overtake mode', the effective replacement for DRS, the detection point is at turn 16 and can be activated at a point just before the start-finish line.

Chinese GP schedule and results

What time does the Chinese GP sprint start?

The sprint is scheduled to start at 11am local time, which will be a 3am start for UK viewers.

What time does Chinese GP qualifying start?

There will be a three-hour gap between the conclusion of the sprint and the start of qualifying at 3pm local time and 7am for those watching in the UK.

What time does the Chinese GP start?

Sunday's race will get underway at 3pm in Shanghai, making it a 7am start for UK-based F1 fans.

Chinese sprint qualifying results:

1. George Russell

2. Kimi Antonelli

3. Lando Norris

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Pierre Gasly

8. Max Verstappen

9. Oliver Bearman

10. Isack Hadjar

11. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Liam Lawson

14. Gabriel Bortoleto

15. Arvin Lindblad

16. Franco Colapinto

17. Carlos Sainz

18. Alex Albon

19. Fernando Alonso

20. Lance Stroll

21. Sergio Perez

22. Valtteri Bottas

Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday

As per the F1 website, there is no rain forecast for Saturday's action, although the temperatures will be relatively cool with a high of 15°C.

Sunday

The temperature will increase slightly to a high of Sunday 17°C for the race. There will be no rain to trouble the teams and drivers, while the wind speed is expected to be at an average of 11.5 km/h.

How to watch the Chinese GP?

TV

Sky customers can watch the race live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the race on Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app. Meanwhile, non-Sky customers can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch live on Sunday.

Highlights

Race highlights will be available on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube page and the Sky Sports app. Channel 4 will also show highlights from 1pm on Sunday.

We say: Russell to win

Mercedes appears to be a considerable step ahead of the rest at this early stage of the season, and with Russell looking stronger than his teammate, we think the British driver will stand on the top step for a second Sunday in a row.