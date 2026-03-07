Australian Grand Prix: George Russell cruises to pole after Max Verstappen qualifying crash

By Darren Plant | 07 Mar 2026 09:19

George Russell will start the Australian Grand Prix on pole, but Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen is at the back of the grid after crashing during the early part of qualifying.

The wide array of changes to the cars and regulations ensured that there was plenty of uncertainty heading into the first qualifying session of the season.

However, Russell backed up the pace that he showed during practice to top the standings by 0.293 seconds ahead of the field.

Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli joined the Briton on the front row of the grid, courtesy of finishing nearly half-a-second quicker than Isack Hadjar on his Red Bull debut.

With Hadjar claiming third spot for Sunday's race, it suggests that Verstappen would have challenged for at least the front row had he not crashed on a flying lap during Q1.

Only Carlos Sainz Jr and Lance Stroll - who, like Verstappen, did not post a time - will start behind the Dutchman.

Where is world champion Lando Norris on grid for Australian Grand Prix?

In his first competitive outing as a world champion, Lando Norris could only put his McLaren in sixth on the grid.

As well as qualifying directly behind teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris finished 0.957 seconds slower than Russell.

Either side of the two McLarens are the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who are fourth and seventh respectively.

British youngster and debutant Arvid Lindblad will start in ninth after an eye-catching qualifying debut, with Red Bulls teammate Liam Lawson and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto in eighth and 10th.

Many eyes were on the performance of the previously heavily-tipped Aston Martin, who were several second slower than many of the field in practice.

Fernando Alonso out his car in 17th spot on the grid, out-performing the two debuting Cadillacs.