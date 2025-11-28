Preview: Qatar Grand Prix - track guide, weather, schedule, how to watch, prediction

By Ben Sully | 28 Nov 2025 22:07 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 10:00

Lando Norris will be hoping to clinch the 2025 Formula 1 Championship in Qatar, where there will be plenty of points up for grabs with a sprint and a Grand Prix.

However, Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be looking to keep their championship hopes alive on the penultimate weekend of the 2025 season.

Race Preview

Championship fight heats up

Norris may be leading the championship, but his lead would have been greater were it not for McLaren's double disqualification in Las Vegas last weekend.

The championship leader finished second in Sin City and a couple of places ahead of Piastri to temporarily extend his advantage to 30 points.

However, both McLarens were subsequently disqualified for excessive plank wear, allowing race winner Verstappen to move level on 366 points with Piastri.

The double disqualification brought Norris' lead back down to 24 points, although the British driver can still win his first world championship this weekend.

Norris has to outscore both of his rivals by two points over the course of the weekend to clinch the title, while a Grand Prix win and a one-point lead would also be enough to seal top spot in the standings due to the tiebreak rules.

As for Piastri and Verstappen, their main goals will be to close the gap ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend, although there are scenarios where either of the pair could actually leave Qatar with the championship lead.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Battle for constructors' runners-up spot

While the focus may be on the driver's championship, there is another battle taking place between three teams for second spot in the constructors' championship.

Mercedes are currently sitting in second place with 431 points, leaving them 40 points ahead of Red Bull and 53 points clear of Ferrari in fourth.

The Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be looking for another strong weekend after securing a double podium for their team in Las Vegas.

Former Mercedes driver, Lewis Hamilton, won the first F1 Grand Prix in Qatar in 2021, but he is unlikely to repeat that success this weekend, with the seven-time world champion still searching for his first Ferrari podium.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, will be aiming to replicate his podium finish from last year's Grand Prix in Qatar.

Track Guide - Lusail International Circuit

© Imago / IMAGO / Eibner

First official Grand Prix: 2021

Circuit Length: 5.419km

Number of laps: 57

Lap record: Lando Norris - 1:22.384 (2024)

Most race wins: Max Verstappen (2)

This will be the fourth edition of the Qatar Grand Prix, with Verstappen targeting a third consecutive Grand Prix victory at the circuit after winning in 2023 and 2024.

The Lusail international circuit is demanding on the tyres, leading to the introduction of a new rule for the weekend.

All of the teams have been told that they can only run each set of tyres for a maximum of 25 laps across the weekend, meaning the drivers will have to pit at least twice in Sunday's race.

In regard to the DRS, there is only one zone on the pit straight, with the detection zone situated after turn 15.

Speaking after Friday's sprint qualifying session, Russell said he hopes that the FIA will consider extending the length of the DRS zone.

"I don't want to put a downer on it, but Turn 1 is probably going to be where we end up, really," Russell told reporters.

"We briefly spoke about it this morning in the drivers' briefing about why the DRS hasn't been extended, and I hope maybe after the sprint they can adjust it if needed for the race."

Qatar GP schedule and results

When does the Qatar sprint start?

The sprint will start at 5pm local time, which will be 2pm on Saturday afternoon for UK viewers.

When does qualifying start for the Qatar GP?

Qualifying will take place after the sprint, with Q1 set to get underway at 9pm track time and 6pm for the UK audience.

When does the Qatar GP start?

Lights out for the Qatar GP will be at 7pm local time, which will be a 4pm start for those watching from the UK.

Qatar sprint qualifying results:

1. Oscar Piastri

2. George Russell

3. Lando Norris

4. Fernando Alonso

5. Yuki Tsunoda

6. Max Verstappen

7. Kimi Antonelli

8. Carlos Sainz

9. Charles Leclerc

10. Alex Albon

11. Isack Hadjar

12. Oliver Bearman

13. Gabriel Bortoleto

14. Nico Hulkenberg

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Lance Stroll

17. Liam Lawson

18. Lewis Hamilton

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Franco Colapinto

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday

As per the F1 website, it will be sunny and dry on Saturday, with the temperature expected to be around 25°C for the sprint, before dropping to 21°C for the qualifying session at night.

Sunday

The weather will be similar for Sunday's race. There will only be light winds, and the temperature is likely to be in the region of 21-22°C.

How to watch the Qatar GP?

TV

Sky customers will be able to catch the race on the Sky Sports F1 channel.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can also watch on Sky Go or on the Sky Sports app. If you are not a Sky customer, you can still follow the action by buying a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

There will be higlights of the track action on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube page and the Sky Sports app.

We say: Piastri to win

Piastri has not won a race since the Dutch Grand Prix in August, but he made an encouraging return to form by putting it on pole in Friday's sprint qualifying session.

The Australian driver has tended to perform well at this track, winning the sprint races in the previous two years as well as finishing in second and third place in the main race in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

With that in mind, we think Piastri will emerge victorious in Sunday's race to keep his championship hopes alive.