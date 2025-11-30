McLaren miss opportunity in Qatar as Max Verstappen win sends Formula 1 title race to Abu Dhabi

By Darren Plant | 30 Nov 2025 18:30 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 18:48

McLaren make a questionable decision during the early phases of the Qatar Grand Prix to help Max Verstappen take the Formula 1 title race to the final weekend.

Championship leader Lando Norris was passed by Verstappen at the first corner to drop back to third, watching his two rivals for the title move clear.

However, the decisive moment came when McLaren opted against pitting neither driver when a safety car was required after contact between Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly on lap seven.

The thinking was to give both Norris and Piastri more tactical flexibility later in the race, but it soon became clear that it would take an issue with Verstappen's car or tyres during the latter phase for McLaren's plan to work out.

Ultimately, it did not. Second-placed Piastri made minimal ground on Verstappen during the closing laps to finish nearly eight seconds adrift of the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Norris was fortunate to finish as high as fourth as Kimi Antonelli went wide on the penultimate lap to gift the Briton a potentially-pivotal two extra points.

Carlos Sainz Jr ensured that Norris would remain off the podium, however, with a stellar drive in his Williams after starting in seventh.

THE TOP 10 IN QATAR!



Who had this top three at the start of the day?! ?#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/QfW821fJoj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 30, 2025

Would does Norris need to do to win Formula 1 title?

As a result of Antonelli's late error, Norris knows that a podium in Abu Dhabi will hand him his first-ever Formula 1 title.

Norris holds a 12-point lead over Verstappen. If Verstappen wins next weekend and Norris finishes in fourth or lower, the Dutchman will defend his title against the odds.

Despite reducing the deficit to Norris, Piastri is still 16 points behind his teammate and would need a minimum of a race win and Norris finishing third or a second place and Norris finishing no better than 10th.