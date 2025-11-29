Lando Norris Formula 1 title lead cut by rival in Qatar Sprint

By Darren Plant | 29 Nov 2025 14:40 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 14:52

Lando Norris has seen his Formula 1 Championship lead cut by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri after the Qatar Sprint.

The Briton went into Saturday's 19-lap race looking to extend his 24-point advantage over Piastri and defending champion Max Verstappen.

However, Norris had to settle for third place in an uneventful race that was won by Piastri, whose race victory never looked in doubt.

After a clean getaway off the line, the Australian maintained a consistent lead over George Russell throughout the race.

Behind them, Norris had to withstand pressure from Verstappen during the early stages of the race before the Dutchman struggled to keep pace.

While Verstappen would have been happy to move from sixth to fourth through the opening corners, he could not make any sustained inroads on the Formula 1 leader.

As a result, Norris holds a 22-point lead over Piastri with two Grand Prixs remaining, with Verstappen now 25 points - the amount for a Grand Prix win - adrift of the McLaren frontrunner.

Who else finished in the points in Qatar?

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli benefitted from a five-second penalty for Yuki Tsunoda for breaching track limits too many times to finish in fifth.

Spanish duo Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr, in the Aston Martin and Williams respectively, completed the points positions.