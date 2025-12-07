Lando Norris becomes Formula 1 world champion by slender margin with podium in Abu Dhabi

By Darren Plant | 07 Dec 2025 14:32 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 14:56

Lando Norris is the 2025 Formula 1 world champion after driving to a third-placed finish in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Briton knew that securing a place on the podium would ensure that Max Verstappen's four-year reign at the top of the sport would come to an end.

Despite Verstappen dominating for much of the final race of the year, 26-year-old Norris was able to keep his nerve behind him to secure his first world crown by just two points.

Oscar Piastri - the other contender for the trophy - passed his McLaren teammate towards the end of the first lap to take the initiative in his own title bid.

That essentially left Norris with the conundrum of needing to stay ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who kept pace with him during different stints of the race.

After fending Leclerc off ahead of the first pit-stops, a scenario played out where Norris held a five-second advantage over Leclerc during the final 15 laps, with Norris on the hard tyre and Leclerc on the medium.

Although Leclerc initially reduced the gap, he could not get close enough before the start of tyre degradation and it enable Norris to breeze his way through the final laps to become the 35th Formula 1 world champion.

How did Formula 1 table look at end of Abu Dhabi?

Behind the first four, it was George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll who completed the top 10.

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri are separated by just the 13 points in the Formula 1 Drivers Championship, followed by Russell, Leclerc and Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli finished six points adrift of Hamilton after failing to finish in the points in Abu Dhabi.

Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz Jr and Fernando Alonso completed the top 10. With Alonso claiming eight points on Sunday, it ensured that the Spaniard finished ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.