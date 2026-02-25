F1 2026 regulations: Everything you need to know about the new rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix

By Ben Sully | 25 Feb 2026 00:23

Formula 1 is preparing to officially enter a new era just a few months after Lando Norris fought off Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to claim his first world championship in Abu Dhabi.

The final grand prix of the 2025 season saw F1 bid farewell to the era of ground effect cars and the use of the Drag Reduction System (DRS).

The 2026 season will see the introduction of one of the biggest regulation changes in Formula 1's long and storied history.

In addition to a swathe of new rules, the grid will welcome the arrival of Cadillac as the 11th team and the debut of Audi following their takeover of Sauber.

The teams have completed three rounds of pre-season testing and are now preparing for the season opener in Australia.

Here, Sports Mole explains all of the key rule changes you need to know ahead of the first race in Melbourne on March 8.

Lighter and smaller cars

© Imago / IMAGO / Nordphoto

Drivers and fans have been left frustrated by the growing size of Formula 1 cars over the years, with the issue coming to the fore on tracks where overtaking is difficult.

The 2026 season will see the 11 teams unleash machines that are smaller and lighter than the cars we saw on track last year.

The minimum weight will be 30kg lighter than the 2025 regulations, while the max wheelbase will be 200mm shorter and the max width will be 100mm narrower.

Drivers and fans will hope that the changes will make the cars more nimble through corners and allow for more overtaking.

F1 introduces active aero and overtake mode

One of the most signicant changes for 2026 is the introduction of active aero, which allows drivers to adjust the angle of the front and rear wings during the lap.

The flaps will remain shut during corners to offer high grip, while on certain straights, drivers can activate a low-drag mode.

That will see the rear wing open up and the front wing flatten out to improve speed and efficiency.

In contrast to DRS, drivers can use active aero on every lap in the specified 'Activation Zones', instead of needing to be within one second of the car in front.

That said, drivers and fans will still be keeping an eye on a potential one-second gap for the all-new 'Overtake Mode'.

When a driver is within one-second of the car in front, they will have the option to deploy extra electrical energy to assist in their overtake attempt.

Active aero: Look at both the front and rear wings ?#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/viPrchYCLn — Formula 1 (@F1) February 18, 2026

New generation of power units

Formula 1 changed the power unit regulations in a bid to attract more engine manufacturers with simpler regulations.

Mercedes will power their works team, McLaren, Alpine and Williams, while Ferrari engines will be used by Haas and Cadillac in addition to the works Ferrari.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are using the new Red Bull Powertrains, Aston Martin are using Honda power units and Audi are utilising their own engines.

Teams will still use a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, but the regulation change will see F1 move to a 50/50 split between the international combustion engine (ICE) and electrical power.

F1 has waved goodbye to the complicated MGU-H system and has increased the importance of the MGU-K, which is nearly three times more powerful than in the 2025 season.

The new F1 cars will harvest energy to charge the battery when braking, lifting off and on part throttle.

If drivers have enough charge in their battery, they can deploy maximum power from the engine and battery.

This has been available to drivers for many years, with the key difference being that it is now known as the 'boost' button.

In regard to fuel, Formula 1 will use advanced sustainable fuels for the very first time following a trial period in F2 and F3 in 2025.

The fuel is made from non-food biomass, carbon capture and municipal waste and is part of the sport's overall ambition of becoming net zero by 2030.

Improvement in safety

There have also been changes to safety regulations, including the introduction of new safety lights that indicate the ERS (Energy Recovery System) of a stopped car.

The roll hoop loads have increased from 16G to 20G, while the nose design is designed to break off during impact.

The drivers' survival cell will need to pass tougher testing as part of the continuous strive to improve safety.