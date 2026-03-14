Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell, Kimi Antonelli continue to hint at F1 dominance in Sprint, qualifying

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 09:26

Kimi Antonelli has made Formula 1 history courtesy of securing pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

On another dominant day for Mercedes, the 18-year-old took advantage of an issue with George Russell's car to break the record held by Sebastian Vettel since 2008.

The opportunity came about through Russell having a gearbox issue that put his participation in Q3 in doubt.

However, the British driver was able to put in a lap at the end of the session, finishing 0.222 seconds adrift of his teammate.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are third and fourth on the grid respectively as Ferrari look to be their nearest challengers.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are on the third row, with world champion Norris nearly sixth tenths of a second slower than Antonelli.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen was almost a second slower than the teenager in eighth, emphasising that Red Bull - like McLaren - have much work ahead if they want to keep in touch with the far-superior Mercedes.

Lights out, and away we go! ? pic.twitter.com/8YAIZUa31x — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 14, 2026

Russell secures Chinese Sprint win

Earlier in the day, Russell came through an early battle with Hamilton to win the first Sprint race of the season.

The two Britons traded the lead on multiple occasions during the early stages of the contest before Russell's extra speed proved decisive during the second half of the race.

Leclerc later overtook Hamilton to secure second spot, with Norris, Antonelli, Piastri, Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman completing the points.

As a result, it means that Russell will take an 11-point lead into Sunday's Grand Prix, with Antonelli and Leclerc in joint-second place.

Norris already trails Russell by 18 points and needs a strong showing on Sunday to keep pace with his compatriot.