George Russell wins Australian Grand Prix: Mercedes driver admits relief after Melbourne one-two

By Darren Plant | 08 Mar 2026 10:24

George Russell has revealed his sense of panic ahead of the start of the Australian Grand Prix, despite going on to win in Melbourne.

After securing the front row spots on the grid, Russell and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli delivered a one-two to start the 2026 Formula 1 season - filled with new regulations - in style.

However, while Russell recorded a relatively comfortable victory in the end, it was far from plain-sailing for the Briton after an early duel with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

There were plenty of back-and-forths after the start, seemingly a consequence of Russell's battery being empty by the time that he reached the grid.

Russell said: "I'm feeling incredible. It was a hell of a fight at the beginning. We knew it was going to be challenging and I got on the grid and I saw my battery level had nothing in the tank.

"I made a bad start and obviously some really tight battles with Charles, so I was really glad to cross the finish line."

His triumph is the first for Mercedes in Australia since Valtteri Bottas delivered for the team at the start of 2019.

Heartbreak for Oscar! The hometown hero loses it on his way to the grid pre-race and sustains considerable damage ? pic.twitter.com/Y20wu1Kgl4 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 8, 2026

A humbling day for McLaren

Leclerc took the final podium position with Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton in fourth, while Max Verstappen was arguably the driver of the day after taking his Red Bull from 20th to sixth.

As for McLaren, the 2025 Constructors champions endured a humbling day which started with Oscar Piastri - in his home race - crashing his car on the way to the grid.

Piastri spun into a wall after losing control going over a kerb when receiving what was described as an unexpected spike in power.

Meanwhile, while defending world champion Lando Norris was fifth, he was a mammoth 51.741 seconds adrift of Russell.

All but the top six were lapped by Russell, with four different teams earning points between seventh and 10th.

They were Haas driver Oliver Bearman, Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine's Pierre Gasly.