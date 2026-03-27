Preview: Japanese Grand Prix - track guide, start time, weather, how to watch, prediction

By Ben Sully | 27 Mar 2026 15:35

After winning the first two races of the season, Mercedes will be looking to continue their early season dominance in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

This will be the last race until Miami at the start of May, after April's races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were postponed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Race Preview

Mercedes favourites for victory

The first two weekends of the 2026 season have confirmed that Mercedes have mastered the new regulations.

George Russell cruised to victory in Australia and then won the Sprint in China, before his teammate Kimi Antonelli won the race in Shanghai to become the first Italian driver to win a Grand Prix since Giancarlo Fisichella in Malaysia in 2006.

At 19 years old, Antonelli also became the second-youngest race winner in Formula 1 history, ensuring he arrives in Japan with a spring in his step.

Given their early-season dominance, Russell and Antonelli will be expecting to battle for victory on Sunday, although Ferrari will be one of the teams hoping to spoil the Mercedes party.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has rediscovered his best form in the early stages of the season, finishing in fourth in Melbourne and third in the sprint in Shanghai.

The British driver claimed another third-place finish in the main race, representing his first podium since making the jump from Mercedes to Ferrari following the end of the 2024 season.

Hamilton is currently a point behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in the world championship standings, and if the Chinese Grand Prix is anything to go by, the Ferrari pair could produce more on-track battles on Sunday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Red Bull, McLaren aiming for improvements

Meanwhile, reigning constructor champions McLaren will be desperate for a strong weekend after experiencing a disastrous double DNS in China.

Two separate battery issues prevented Lando Norris from adding to his 15-point tally, while Oscar Piastri is yet to start a Grand Prix this season after crashing out on one of his reconnaissance laps in Australia.

Meanwhile, four-time world champions Max Verstappen will be looking to bounce back from a retirement in China due to a technical issue.

The Dutchman hit out at the new regulations after the race, telling the media: "I don't know, if someone likes this, then you really don't know what racing is about.

"It's not fun at all. It's playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.

"Look at the racing. You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight. They boost past you again. For me, it's just a joke."

The new regulations have certainly divided opinion among fans, and there will surely be more debate across the weekend, especially as the sight of super-clipping in 130R will be tough to take for racing purists.

Track Guide - Suzuka Circuit

© Imago / Action Plus

First official Grand Prix: 1987

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of laps: 53

Lap record: Kimi Antonelli - 1:30.965 (2025)

Most race wins: Michael Schumacher (6)

Michael Schumacher is the most successful Formula 1 driver at Suzuka after winning this race six times from 1995 to 2004.

Out of the current grid, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen have all stood on the top step in Japan.

Alonso won here in 2006 and 2008, Bottas triumphed in 2019, and Hamilton claimed the most recent of his five victories in 2018.

As for Verstappen, he has won the last four editions of this race, including a world championship-sealing victory in 2022.

The high-speed track is popular among the drivers, featuring the famous 'S' and the fast 130R.

There are two straight mode zones on the Suzuka circuit, the first being on the pit-straight and the second between turns 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, the detection point for Overtake Mode will be on the penultimate corner and will be activated when a driver is within a second of the car in front.

Japenese GP schedule

What time does qualifying for the Japanese GP start?

Qualifying will get underway 3pm local time Saturday, which will be an early start at 6am for UK viewers.

What time does the Japanese GP start?

Lights out will be at 2pm local time on Sunday, but it will still be a 6am start for UK fans due to the change to British Summer Time.

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Saturday

As per the F1 website, the weather will be clear on Saturday, although the air temperature will only reach a high of 17°C.

Sunday

The forecast is for a high of 18°C on Sunday and a maximum track temperature of 36°C. There is only a 25% chance of rain, so it should be a dry race.

How to watch the Japanese GP in the UK

TV

Sky customers can watch Sunday's race live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, UK viewers can also watch the race on Sky Go and the Sky Sports App. As for non-Sky customers, you can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch all of the action.

Highlights

Highlights available on the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel. There will also be a highlights show on Channel 4 at midday on Sunday.

We say: Russell to win

Antonelli demonstrated in China that he has the talent and composure to win F1 races, but Russell's extra experience means he should be the more consistent Mercedes driver during the season.

With that in mind, we believe the British driver will come out on top to claim his second win of 2026.