Kimi Antonelli wins Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen questions F1 future

By Darren Plant | 29 Mar 2026 12:14

Max Verstappen has reiterated that he is not enjoying Formula 1 in its current form after Kimi Antonelli won Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old benefitted from a safety car to lead the Drivers Championship after three races, a consequence of his second race win in the sport.

Antonelli finished 13.722 seconds ahead of an improved Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, with Charles Leclerc picking up the final podium spot.

George Russell cut a frustrated figure in fourth place as Antonelli opened up a nine-point lead in the Formula 1 title race.

However, it is the comments of Verstappen that will attract headlines in the days to come as he again failed to be competitive.

Verstappen finished behind Alpine's Pierre Gasly in eighth position, already leaving him 60 points behind Antonelli.

DRIVER STANDINGS (after three rounds)



Antonelli goes top, Piastri up six places to 6th ?#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/c6nGzp0fxd — Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026

Verstappen casts further doubt over F1 future

While the Dutchman has not been shy in voicing his displeasure over the extent of the regulation changes, he has now gone as far as questioning whether participating in the sport is "worth it?".

The four-time world champion told BBC Sport: "Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it?

"Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: "I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am, because I also know that you can't be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I'm very realistic in that and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1.

"But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver.

"Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do.

"And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money any more because this has always been my passion."

With over a month until the next race in Miami, discussions will be held between the sport's governing body and drivers to address the issues that have arisen, both during qualifying and Grand Prixs.